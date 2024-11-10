ETV Bharat / state

Indian Army Defuses Bomb Found By Shepherd Near Indo-Pak Border In Jaisalmer

A bomb found by a shepherd in a village near the Indo-Pak border in Jaisalmer was successfully defused by the Indian Army jawans.

Indian Army defuses Bomb Found By Shepherd Near Indo-Pak Border In Jaisalmer
Army defuses bomb near Indo-Pak border (ETV Bharat)
Published : 3 hours ago

Jaisalmer: The Konark Corps of the Indian Army defused a bomb, which was spotted by a shepherd, in a village near the international border in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer district.

On information, the bomb disposal squad of the Konark Corps reached the Kharia village under Tanot police station area and recovered the live bomb from the spot. After which, the jawans took it away from the village and successfully defused it, leaving villagers heaving a sigh of relief. Many Army officers and jawans were present at the spot.

Indian Army defuses Bomb Found By Shepherd Near Indo-Pak Border In Jaisalmer
Police personnel inspects the spot (ETV Bharat)

Tanot police station in-charge Omkaran said villagers had informed the police and Border Security Force (BSF) officials about the bomb on October 23. The villagers had told that a shepherd had spotted a suspicious object in a deserted area, he said.

When security personnel reached the spot, they saw that it was a bomb. They secured the bomb in a bag filled with sand and informed the bomb disposal squad, that later came and defused it.

Indian Army defuses Bomb Found By Shepherd Near Indo-Pak Border In Jaisalmer
Jawan secured bomb with sand bag (ETV Bharat)

Army sources said that the jawans connected the bomb with wires and defused it by using a remote. A loud explosion was heard in the entire area during the process, they said.

Before defusing the bomb, Army had kept it safe below the soil, so that no damage occurs during explosion. It is believed that the bomb found in the Tanot area of ​​the border could be from the time of the India-Pakistan war. Many such bombs are constantly found in the border areas, sources said.

