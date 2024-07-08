5 Army Soldiers Killed, As Many Injured In Terrorist Ambush In J&K's Kathua

Kathua (Jammu and Kashmir): In yet another attack in Jammu region of Jammu and Kashmir, five army personnel were killed and as many were injured on Monday when terrorists ambushed their vehicle in the remote Machedi area of Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district.

The terrorists hurled a grenade and opened fire at Army vehicles which were on a routine patrol on the Machedi-Kindli-Malhar road at around 3.30 pm near Badnota village in Lohai Malhar, 150 km from Kathua town.

One army vehicle, carrying ten occupants, bore the brunt of the attack, resulting in fatal injuries to five soldiers. Security forces retaliated, but the terrorists fled into the nearby forest, officials said.

An exchange of fire between the terrorists and security forces ensued, with reinforcements quickly dispatched to the area to neutralise the attackers - believed to be three in number and heavily armed - who may have recently infiltrated from across the border.

"A total of 10 troopers were injured and four of them later succumbed to their injuries," PTI reported quoting an official. Later, one more injured army personnel succumbed, taking the death toll to five.

This was the second major incident in Kathua district in the past four weeks. On June 12 and 13, two terrorists and a CRPF jawan were killed in a fierce gunfight during a search and cordon operation.

The terror attack comes within a fortnight of a gunfight between terrorists and security forces in the Gandoh area of Doda district that left three foreign terrorists dead on June 26.

Jammu has witnessed a spurt in terror activities, attributed by authorities to an attempt by Pakistani handlers to revive terrorism in the region and disturb the peaceful atmosphere. On June 9, terrorists struck a bus carrying pilgrims from the Shiv Khori temple in Reasi district, killing nine people, including the driver and the conductor of the vehicle, and injuring 41.

Monday's attack also comes a day after six terrorists were killed in two different encounters in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district. One Army soldier each was killed in the twin encounters. The two Army soldiers killed in the twin encounters include an elite para commando. Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police RR Swain said the "neutralisation of such a big number of terrorists was a major achievement". (With Agency inputs)