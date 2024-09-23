ETV Bharat / state

IAF Globemaster Airlifts Live Organs From Pune To Delhi Enabling Life-Saving Surgery

author img

By ANI

Published : 1 hours ago

Updated : 6 minutes ago

Indian Air Force's C-17 Globemaster from Hindan took off late Sunday night with a team of medical specialists from R&R Military Hospital. Earlier, the Indian Air Force (IAF) deployed aircraft to provide humanitarian assistance and disaster relief (HADR) operations in Vietnam (Hanoi) following the severe flooding caused by Typhoon Yagi.

IAF Globemaster Airlifts Live Organs From Pune To Delhi Enabling Life-Saving Surgery
Indian Air Force's C-17 Globemaster from Hindan took off late Sunday night with a team of medical specialists from R&R Military Hospital. (ANI)

New Delhi: In a major operation, the Indian Air Force facilitated the airlift of live organs from Pune to Delhi using the C-17 Globemaster aircraft, enabling a critical life-saving surgery. A Green Air corridor was created for the C-17 aircraft to facilitate airlift of live organs from Pune to Delhi.

"At a moment's notice, an #IAF C-17 Globemaster from Hindan took off late last night with a team of medical specialists from R&R Military Hospital. A Green Air corridor was created for the C-17 aircraft to facilitate airlift of live organs from Pune to Delhi, enabling a critical life-saving surgery," the IAF posted on X.

Earlier, the Indian Air Force (IAF) deployed its C-17 Globemaster aircraft to provide humanitarian assistance and disaster relief (HADR) operations in Vietnam (Hanoi) following the severe flooding caused by Typhoon Yagi. Loading and coordination was carried out by C-17 team at Hindan Air Force Station. 35 tons of aid comprising of water purification items, water containers, blankets, kitchen utensils, solar lanterns for Vietnam.

In a post on X, External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar said, "India launches Operation Sadbhav. Demonstrating our solidarity with the people affected by Typhoon Yagi, India is dispatching aid to Myanmar, Vietnam and Laos. 10 tons of aid including dry ration, clothing and medicines left for Myanmar onboard Indian Navy INS Satpura today. @IAF_MCC is carrying 35 tons of aid comprising of water purification items, water containers, blankets, kitchen utensils, solar lanterns for Vietnam. 10 tons of aid comprising genset, water purification items, hygiene supplies, mosquito nets, blankets and sleeping bags for Laos."

New Delhi: In a major operation, the Indian Air Force facilitated the airlift of live organs from Pune to Delhi using the C-17 Globemaster aircraft, enabling a critical life-saving surgery. A Green Air corridor was created for the C-17 aircraft to facilitate airlift of live organs from Pune to Delhi.

"At a moment's notice, an #IAF C-17 Globemaster from Hindan took off late last night with a team of medical specialists from R&R Military Hospital. A Green Air corridor was created for the C-17 aircraft to facilitate airlift of live organs from Pune to Delhi, enabling a critical life-saving surgery," the IAF posted on X.

Earlier, the Indian Air Force (IAF) deployed its C-17 Globemaster aircraft to provide humanitarian assistance and disaster relief (HADR) operations in Vietnam (Hanoi) following the severe flooding caused by Typhoon Yagi. Loading and coordination was carried out by C-17 team at Hindan Air Force Station. 35 tons of aid comprising of water purification items, water containers, blankets, kitchen utensils, solar lanterns for Vietnam.

In a post on X, External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar said, "India launches Operation Sadbhav. Demonstrating our solidarity with the people affected by Typhoon Yagi, India is dispatching aid to Myanmar, Vietnam and Laos. 10 tons of aid including dry ration, clothing and medicines left for Myanmar onboard Indian Navy INS Satpura today. @IAF_MCC is carrying 35 tons of aid comprising of water purification items, water containers, blankets, kitchen utensils, solar lanterns for Vietnam. 10 tons of aid comprising genset, water purification items, hygiene supplies, mosquito nets, blankets and sleeping bags for Laos."

Last Updated : 6 minutes ago

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

C17 GLOBEMASTERINDIAN AIR FORCEIAF AIRLIFTS LIVE ORGANS FROM PUNE

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Candela’s Electric Hydrofoil Boats Set New Record With International Voyage, Aim Zero-Emission Sea Travel

Comment | Himachal Scrapping Pension Of Disqualified MLAs A Good Start

Top 5 Fragrances To Cheer Up Your Mood And Reduce Anxiety

Tamil Nadu : Theni Village Welcomes Chinese Bride In Traditional Tamil Wedding

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.