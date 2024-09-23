IAF Globemaster Airlifts Live Organs From Pune To Delhi Enabling Life-Saving Surgery

New Delhi: In a major operation, the Indian Air Force facilitated the airlift of live organs from Pune to Delhi using the C-17 Globemaster aircraft, enabling a critical life-saving surgery. A Green Air corridor was created for the C-17 aircraft to facilitate airlift of live organs from Pune to Delhi.



"At a moment's notice, an #IAF C-17 Globemaster from Hindan took off late last night with a team of medical specialists from R&R Military Hospital. A Green Air corridor was created for the C-17 aircraft to facilitate airlift of live organs from Pune to Delhi, enabling a critical life-saving surgery," the IAF posted on X.



Earlier, the Indian Air Force (IAF) deployed its C-17 Globemaster aircraft to provide humanitarian assistance and disaster relief (HADR) operations in Vietnam (Hanoi) following the severe flooding caused by Typhoon Yagi. Loading and coordination was carried out by C-17 team at Hindan Air Force Station. 35 tons of aid comprising of water purification items, water containers, blankets, kitchen utensils, solar lanterns for Vietnam.



In a post on X, External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar said, "India launches Operation Sadbhav. Demonstrating our solidarity with the people affected by Typhoon Yagi, India is dispatching aid to Myanmar, Vietnam and Laos. 10 tons of aid including dry ration, clothing and medicines left for Myanmar onboard Indian Navy INS Satpura today. @IAF_MCC is carrying 35 tons of aid comprising of water purification items, water containers, blankets, kitchen utensils, solar lanterns for Vietnam. 10 tons of aid comprising genset, water purification items, hygiene supplies, mosquito nets, blankets and sleeping bags for Laos."