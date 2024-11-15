ETV Bharat / state

Pushkar Singh Dhami Govt In A Soup As State Debt Burden Mounts To Rs 200 Crore

The Uttarakhand government owes Rs 200 crore to the IAF for relief work with the Disaster Management Department alone having to pay Rs 43 crore.

Pushkar Singh Dhami Govt In A Soup As State Debt Burden Mounts To Rs 200 Crore
During natural disasters in Uttarakhand, Air Force helicopters frequent the state for relief and rescue activities. (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 1 minutes ago

Dehradun: The Indian Air Force (IAF) has written to the Uttarakhand government to settle accounts with its Tourism, Public Works, Sainik Welfare, General Administration, and Disaster Management Departments and return the Rs 200 crore that it owes to the IAF.

The IAF wrote three letters to the state government, the first of which was dispatched from the Air Force Headquarters on August 27. The second letter was written on September 18, and the third on September 19, reminding the state government of the huge financial liability.

Despite the constant reminders, the military-dominated state failed to return a single penny to the IAF. Unable to bear the brunt of this financial stress, the state government was compelled to write to the Additional Chief Executive Officer (ACEO) of the Disaster Management Department asking him to examine the pending liabilities.

On October 22, the government wrote a letter to ACEO Disaster Management informing them about the Air Force's letters and instructing them to take action. The Disaster Management Department has also penned letters to the other departments asking them to pay their respective outstanding amounts.

During natural disasters in Uttarakhand, Air Force helicopters frequent the state for relief and rescue activities, slapping huge expense cheques on the State Disaster Management Department.

Uttarakhand has a history of natural disasters, including floods, landslides, and earthquakes. Some of them include the 2020 Uttarakhand forest fires, the 2013 Kedarnath disaster, the 1999 Chamoli earthquake, the 1998 Malpa landslide, and the 1991 Uttarkashi earthquake among others.

According to the current figures, the State Disaster Management Department had to pay Rs 67 crore for relief and rescue work. Of this, Rs 24 crore has been paid, and Rs 43 crore is due.

Efforts are underway to get the loan waived by the Government of India by bringing the matter to the attention of the Chief Secretary, Radha Raturi, and Chief Minister, Pushkar Singh Dhami. Verification of the bills amounting to Rs 200 crore sent by the IAF is underway as they are almost 20-years-old.

What do experts say: Senior journalist Neeraj Kohli said the army has always contributed significantly to the state. Keeping that in mind, the state should pay back the army's dues on time, he said.

Read More:

  1. IAF Inaugurates Full Motion Simulator For Pilots' Training
  2. Uttarakhand Towns Losing Their Charm To Rising Pollution Levels
  3. Uttarakhand: Muslim MLAs Don't Attend Har Ki Pauri Event After Opposition By Ganga Sabha

Dehradun: The Indian Air Force (IAF) has written to the Uttarakhand government to settle accounts with its Tourism, Public Works, Sainik Welfare, General Administration, and Disaster Management Departments and return the Rs 200 crore that it owes to the IAF.

The IAF wrote three letters to the state government, the first of which was dispatched from the Air Force Headquarters on August 27. The second letter was written on September 18, and the third on September 19, reminding the state government of the huge financial liability.

Despite the constant reminders, the military-dominated state failed to return a single penny to the IAF. Unable to bear the brunt of this financial stress, the state government was compelled to write to the Additional Chief Executive Officer (ACEO) of the Disaster Management Department asking him to examine the pending liabilities.

On October 22, the government wrote a letter to ACEO Disaster Management informing them about the Air Force's letters and instructing them to take action. The Disaster Management Department has also penned letters to the other departments asking them to pay their respective outstanding amounts.

During natural disasters in Uttarakhand, Air Force helicopters frequent the state for relief and rescue activities, slapping huge expense cheques on the State Disaster Management Department.

Uttarakhand has a history of natural disasters, including floods, landslides, and earthquakes. Some of them include the 2020 Uttarakhand forest fires, the 2013 Kedarnath disaster, the 1999 Chamoli earthquake, the 1998 Malpa landslide, and the 1991 Uttarkashi earthquake among others.

According to the current figures, the State Disaster Management Department had to pay Rs 67 crore for relief and rescue work. Of this, Rs 24 crore has been paid, and Rs 43 crore is due.

Efforts are underway to get the loan waived by the Government of India by bringing the matter to the attention of the Chief Secretary, Radha Raturi, and Chief Minister, Pushkar Singh Dhami. Verification of the bills amounting to Rs 200 crore sent by the IAF is underway as they are almost 20-years-old.

What do experts say: Senior journalist Neeraj Kohli said the army has always contributed significantly to the state. Keeping that in mind, the state should pay back the army's dues on time, he said.

Read More:

  1. IAF Inaugurates Full Motion Simulator For Pilots' Training
  2. Uttarakhand Towns Losing Their Charm To Rising Pollution Levels
  3. Uttarakhand: Muslim MLAs Don't Attend Har Ki Pauri Event After Opposition By Ganga Sabha

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

UTTARAKHAND GOVERNMENTAIR FORCEIAF LETTER TO UTTARAKHAND GOVTIAF LETTERIAF LETTER TO UTTARAKHAND GOVT

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Explained: How Air Pollution Affects Mental Health

Explained: How Canada SDS Visa Helped Indian Students And Why Was It Stopped

'Kashur Aenz', Lone Domestic Goose Species In India, Found Dead In Thousands In Kashmir's Wular Lake

Explained: How SC Ruling On LMV Driving Licence Helps Drive Commercial Transport Vehicles

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.