Pushkar Singh Dhami Govt In A Soup As State Debt Burden Mounts To Rs 200 Crore

Dehradun: The Indian Air Force (IAF) has written to the Uttarakhand government to settle accounts with its Tourism, Public Works, Sainik Welfare, General Administration, and Disaster Management Departments and return the Rs 200 crore that it owes to the IAF.

The IAF wrote three letters to the state government, the first of which was dispatched from the Air Force Headquarters on August 27. The second letter was written on September 18, and the third on September 19, reminding the state government of the huge financial liability.

Despite the constant reminders, the military-dominated state failed to return a single penny to the IAF. Unable to bear the brunt of this financial stress, the state government was compelled to write to the Additional Chief Executive Officer (ACEO) of the Disaster Management Department asking him to examine the pending liabilities.

On October 22, the government wrote a letter to ACEO Disaster Management informing them about the Air Force's letters and instructing them to take action. The Disaster Management Department has also penned letters to the other departments asking them to pay their respective outstanding amounts.

During natural disasters in Uttarakhand, Air Force helicopters frequent the state for relief and rescue activities, slapping huge expense cheques on the State Disaster Management Department.