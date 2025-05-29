India Welcoming Early Monsoon, But Jharkhand Watches Clouds Pass With Growing Worry

Ranchi: Amid early and heavy monsoon rains in several parts of the country, data from Jharkhand shows a grim picture. The steadily shrinking monsoon has brought worries for the people, especially farmers, as agricultural irrigation in the state is mainly dependent on monsoon rains.

Climate experts attribute the insufficient rains to environmental degradation and changing global patterns.

The India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) Ranchi Centre shows that monsoon rains are continuously decreasing, with a drop of 69 mm in the last two decades.

Average monsoon rainfall in the state between 1951 and 2000 was 1091.9 mm.

Average monsoon rainfall in the state between 1961 and 2010 – 1054.7 mm

Average monsoon rainfall in the state between 1971 and 2020 – 1022.9 mm

The official data reveals that the rainfall between June 1 and September 30, which is counted as monsoon rain, witnessed an average decrease of about 33-37 mm every decade.

Additionally, there has been more than average rainfall only three times in the last decade.

This year, the IMD has predicted more than normal monsoon rain in the state, which becomes crucial for Jharkhand.

The average monsoon rainfall in Jharkhand was 1054.7 mm till 2020, whereas yearly monsoon rainfall in 2015 was 941.9 mm, in 2016 was 1101.8 mm, in 2017 was 988.1 mm, in 2018 was 785 mm, and in 2019 was 858.9 mm.

Similarly, the average monsoon rainfall in the state from 2021 is 1022.9 mm, whereas the annual monsoon rainfall in 2020 was 902.4 mm, in 2021 was 1041.5 mm, in 2022 was 817.6 mm, in 2023 was 751.3 mm, and in 2024 was 1012 mm.

Monsoon rains are decreasing due to climate change.

Expressing concern over the continuously decreasing monsoon rains in the state, Abhishek Anand, Director IMD Centre, Ranchi, said that climate change was the main culprit. “On the one hand, floods are occurring in Rajasthan and the desert, while monsoon rains are diminishing in states such as Jharkhand. All of this is happening owing to a loss in the quality of thick forest regions, soil erosion, and many other factors,” he said.

“It is not only a matter of local concern but also national and global concern. This is going to have a long-term impact on our lives. So we really and seriously have to increase our dependence on alternative fuel sources instead of fossil fuels,” Anand said.

He said that districts like Palamu-Garhwa were already receiving less rainfall, as it falls in the rain shadow area.

“The eastern part of the state and the adjoining districts receive good rainfall, but by the time this system reaches the western part of the state, it becomes weak; hence, there is less rainfall in these districts,” he said.