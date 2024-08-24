ETV Bharat / state

India, US, EU Must Pressurise Bangladesh Govt To Safeguard Hindus: Assam CM

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 4 hours ago

In view of reports of alleged attack on Hindus in Bangladesh, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma has said that Indian government and the international community should pressurise the neighbouring government to ensure safety of the community. He also added that the governments of states sharing border with Bangladesh should work together to stop influx of infiltrators.

India, US & EU Must Pressurise Bangladesh Govt To Safeguard Hindus: Assam CM
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma (ETV Bharat/ File)

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has emphasised that India and other countries must put pressure on Bangladesh government to ensure the safety of the Hindus living in the country amid the recent political turmoil.

India should create pressure on Bangladesh

Assam CM has urged PM Modi to take up the issue with the neighboring country’s government and put pressure on them to tackle the issue. During his visit to the Barak Valley of the state on Friday that shares borders with Bangladesh, Sarma said that bringing the Bangladeshi Hindus to India will not solve the problem.

“Our point is not to bring them, one or two will come, but rest must stay. So our request to the Prime Minister is that we should discuss and put pressure on the Bangladesh government so that there can be security for Hindus there. Let's say we brought 10 people here but what about the remaining 20? When they come here they will not have the land they possessed there, they will find nothing when they return,” he said.

US-EU must put pressure on Bangladesh to safeguard minorities

Sarma also pressed for international intervention in the matter and put pressure on Bangladesh government to provide security to the religious minority living in the country who are facing atrocities. “It is the combined responsibility of the US and EU to put pressure on the Bangladesh government to ensure the safety of the minorities. and our PM is working in that direction,” he added.

Bringing Hindus to India is not the solution

Sarma further added, “India is a big country and with a little effort, we can protect Hindus in Bangladesh. Bringing them here is not the solution. The priority is to ensure the safety of the people there. If we bring them here we will have to put them in a refugee camp. So we don't want them to become refugees. I want Hindus to live with dignity and I think the Prime Minister is working. Very soon we will get a good result," he said.

Collapse in Bangladesh Textile Industry is sparking infiltration

While stating that there are few instances when some Bangladeshis have been caught while trying to enter India via Assam, Sarma said that all those attempts have been thwarted. He pointed out, “Since the textile industry is in a bad condition, employees of the industry are trying to enter India for their livelihood. All the people we have caught have said that they entered India as they want to work in the textile industry of Tamil Nadu.”

Combined effort by state governments will stop influx

Sarma said that many infiltrators are trying to use Assam as a corridor to travel to other parts of the country however the government of Assam and Tripura along with BSF have intensified vigil to monitor the situation.

“They take the route through Tripura and Karimganj. So the Assam government, Tripura government and the BSF are detaining them. If the 3-4 governments (states sharing borders) work strongly then the infiltration will stop," he added.

