India To Surpass US In Metro Connectivity Soon: Union Minister Khattar

Kochi: Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday said India will soon overtake the United States to become the second-largest country in metro rail connectivity. He was speaking at the inaugural session of the two-day Urban Conclave organised by the Kerala Local Self-Government Department (LSGD) here as part of framing an urban policy for the state.

Khattar said India currently ranks third after China and the US in metro rail network length. “At present, metro services are operational in 24 cities covering 1,065 km. Soon, we will surpass the US, which has 1,400 km of metro network. Five more projects, adding 955 km, are in the pipeline,” he said.

The minister said India’s urbanisation rate, 20 per cent in the 1960s, had risen to 30 per cent by 2027. “By 2057, when India celebrates 100 years of Independence, urbanisation will reach 50 per cent,” he said.

Highlighting e-mobility as a key component of urban development, Khattar said 10,000 new buses have been ordered. Road development will also be taken up under the urbanisation drive, he added. On the 'Swachh Bharat' mission, he said all large and small cities are regularly evaluated for cleanliness.

“Since some cities frequently figure at the top, we have decided to introduce a ‘Super Swachh League’. Cities consistently on top will be included in it, while a separate league will be created for cities that regularly rank low,” he said.