India To Push Indo-Pacific Agenda At Quad Foreign Ministers Meeting In Tokyo On July 28

New Delhi: India is all set to push its Indo-Pacific strategy at the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (QUAD) foreign ministers meeting scheduled to take place in Tokyo on July 28.
The QUAD, consisting of the United States, India, Japan, and Australia, is an informal strategic forum aimed at promoting a free, open, and inclusive Indo-Pacific region. The group's discussions typically focus on key issues such as security, economic cooperation, and regional stability.
The ministers are expected to discuss maritime security, freedom of navigation, and territorial integrity in the Indo-Pacific region, with a particular focus on countering challenges posed by China's assertive actions in the South China Sea and East China Sea.
The current tension between China and Philippines in the South China Sea region is expected to be discussed during the Quad meeting. China's growing aggressiveness in the Taiwan Strait may also come in the discussions.
This will be the first Quad foreign ministers meeting since September 2023. Ahead of the meeting, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will be in Laos for the India-Asean and East Asia Summit (EAS) foreign ministers meet. Laos is the current ASEAN and EAS chair.
Strengthening economic ties among QUAD nations, enhancing supply chain resilience, and exploring collaborative projects in infrastructure, technology, and trade, joint efforts to combat climate change, promote sustainable development, and enhance environmental protection in the region are some of the other key areas of discussion.
It is pertinent to note that EAM Jaishankar's visit to Tokyo will enable his first meetings with the counterparts of the US, Japan and Australia. This would be infact, his first face-to-face meeting with US President Biden after America criticised Prime Minister Modi's visit to Moscow.
The quad foreign ministers will lay special emphasis on collaborating on cybersecurity measures, protecting critical infrastructure, and advancing cooperation in emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, quantum computing, and 5G networks, enhancing coordination on humanitarian assistance and disaster relief operations, especially in response to natural disasters and other emergencies in the Indo-Pacific region.
The meeting serves to reaffirm the commitment of QUAD nations to a free, open, and rules-based Indo-Pacific region, emphasising shared values of democracy, human rights, and the rule of law.
The gathering sends a strong signal of unity and cooperation among the QUAD members, demonstrating their resolve to work together in addressing common concerns and promoting regional stability. The outcomes of the meeting are expected to have significant implications for regional dynamics and the broader international community, as the QUAD continues to play a crucial role in shaping the strategic landscape of the Indo-Pacific.
In the recent Quad foreign ministers' meeting in September 2023, the ministers strongly asserted their support for an open, stable, and prosperous Indo-Pacific. They emphasised the crucial role of effective institutions and reiterated unwavering support for ASEAN's unity.
Also, they underlined the Quad's firm commitment to counter-terror initiatives in response to the persistent cross-border threats faced by India.
