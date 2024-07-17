ETV Bharat / state

India To Push Indo-Pacific Agenda At Quad Foreign Ministers Meeting In Tokyo On July 28

New Delhi: India is all set to push its Indo-Pacific strategy at the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (QUAD) foreign ministers meeting scheduled to take place in Tokyo on July 28.

The QUAD, consisting of the United States, India, Japan, and Australia, is an informal strategic forum aimed at promoting a free, open, and inclusive Indo-Pacific region. The group's discussions typically focus on key issues such as security, economic cooperation, and regional stability.

The ministers are expected to discuss maritime security, freedom of navigation, and territorial integrity in the Indo-Pacific region, with a particular focus on countering challenges posed by China's assertive actions in the South China Sea and East China Sea.

The current tension between China and Philippines in the South China Sea region is expected to be discussed during the Quad meeting. China's growing aggressiveness in the Taiwan Strait may also come in the discussions.

This will be the first Quad foreign ministers meeting since September 2023. Ahead of the meeting, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will be in Laos for the India-Asean and East Asia Summit (EAS) foreign ministers meet. Laos is the current ASEAN and EAS chair.

Strengthening economic ties among QUAD nations, enhancing supply chain resilience, and exploring collaborative projects in infrastructure, technology, and trade, joint efforts to combat climate change, promote sustainable development, and enhance environmental protection in the region are some of the other key areas of discussion.

It is pertinent to note that EAM Jaishankar's visit to Tokyo will enable his first meetings with the counterparts of the US, Japan and Australia. This would be infact, his first face-to-face meeting with US President Biden after America criticised Prime Minister Modi's visit to Moscow.