India's 3rd Largest Twin Tunnel Connecting Wayanad to Kozhikode Will Soon be a Reality

Kozhikode: India's third largest twin tunnel is going to become a reality with the construction work of the tunnel, connecting Wayanad with Kozhikode in Kerala likely to begin within three months, sources have said. It is learnt that the Konkan Railway Corporation will start the survey works once the election code of conduct is lifted off.

Tiruvambadi MLA Linto Thomas told ETV Bharat that if the election code of conduct is relaxed, the work can be started in the month of May itself. "The tender process will be completed by next month. According project report, land from 45 persons has to be acquired. 43 of them handed over their land. Out of these 15 people were payed with the compensation money,” Thomas said.

He said that six out of 12 acres required for jump yard (waste disposal site) has been acquired for the project. “Following the complaint of two land owners, the High Court has stayed the land acquisition proceedings. As it is a national project Konkan Rail Corporation (KRC) will appeal against this. At present there are no obstacles to start the work," said the MLA.

As part of the initial phase of the project, the government declared the subsidiary road to the tunnel as a state highway (a road connecting two districts). The government has notified the road from Kundamangalam to Meppadi as State Highway 83. There was a mention regarding the Anakamppoil - Kalladi - Meppadi tunnel in this year's governors address in Kerala assembly also.

The KIFB has already approved 1073 projects at a cost of Rs 82,383 crore. The 8.11 km Anakampoil - Kalladi - Meppadi tunnel is a remarkable project with a unique feature of being a four-lane double tunnel, which will ease traffic congestion on the Tamarassery Ghat Road and increase connectivity between Kozhikode and Wayanad districts.

The estimated project cost of Anakamppoil –Kalladi –Meppadi tunnel is Rs 1643.33 crore. The tunnel route was announced in 2020 as part of the 100-day action plan. Then the feasibility study was conducted by Konkan Railway officials. As the last date to submitting of tenders was extended the procedure was prolonged. Konkan Railway is trying to finalize the construction company and hand over the project within three months. The target is to complete the construction within four years as per officials.

Malabarians mainly rely on this pass to go to places like Mysuru and Bengaluru. It is estimated that around 30,000 vehicles pass through the Ghat road every day thereby making the tunnel all the more overdue.

Once completed, this twin tunnel will rank among the longest tunnels in the country. Located in the Himalayas, Dr. Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Tunnel known as the Chenani-Nashri Tunnel,and Atal Tunnel on the Leh-Manali Highway in Himachal Pradesh are the first and second longest. Banihal – Qazigund in Jammu and Kashmir and Khuthiran in Thrissur are also close behind in terms of length.