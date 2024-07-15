ETV Bharat / state

India, Thailand Conclude Joint Military Exercise MAITREE 2024

Guwahati (Assam): India and Thailand wrapped up their joint military exercise, MAITREE 2024, in a grand ceremony held at Tak Province, Thailand on Monday. This marks the successful conclusion of two weeks of intensive training that saw Indian and Thai soldiers working together. This grand joint military exercise, MAITREE 2024 was held from July 1 to July 15, 2024, at Fort Vachiraprakan in Tak Province, Thailand.

An Army spokesperson said that the concluding ceremony was led by Major General Narongrit Panikabutr, a high-ranking Thai officer, who praised the dedication and skill of both armies. He emphasized that MAITREE strengthens India-Thailand defense ties and their commitment to regional security under the UN. The ceremony, graced by Major General Narongrit Panikabutr, Commander of 4th Infantry Division of the Royal Thailand Army as Chief Guest, marked the successful completion of two weeks of intensive training and collaboration. From Indian side, Group Captain Brijesh Paul, Defence Attache to Thailand was the guest of honour.

The Indian contingent leader expressed gratitude to Thailand for hosting the exercise. He highlighted the value of sharing expertise and best practices, which improved the operational abilities of both forces.