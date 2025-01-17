ETV Bharat / state

India’s Telecom Revolution: Sanchar Saathi App, NBM 2.0, ICR To Boost Security, Rural Connectivity

New Delhi: In a landmark move to enhance telecom accessibility, security and empowerment across India, Union Minister of Communications, Jyotiraditya M. Scindia, unveiled a suite of citizen-focused initiatives aimed at transforming the nation’s telecom landscape.

The event, which showcased cutting-edge advancements, featured the launch of the Sanchar Saathi Mobile App, the National Broadband Mission (NBM) 2.0, and the inauguration of the Intra Circle Roaming (ICR) facility at Digital Bharat Nidhi (DBN) funded 4G mobile sites.

Sanchar Saathi Mobile App: Empowering Telecom Users

The Sanchar Saathi Mobile App is a user-friendly platform designed to enhance telecom security and empower citizens. Speaking at the launch, Scindia emphasised, “This initiative not only provides access to opportunities but also ensures a secure environment for all users.”

The app, available for both Android and iOS, offers critical tools to safeguard telecom resources and combat fraud. Its key features include:

Chakshu: Reporting Suspected Fraud Communications. Users can report fraudulent calls and SMS directly from their mobile phone logs.

Know Mobile Connections in Your Name: Citizens can monitor and manage all mobile connections issued in their name to prevent unauthorised usage.

Blocking Lost or Stolen Mobile Handsets: The App enables users to block, trace and recover lost or stolen mobile devices.

Verifying Mobile Handset Authenticity: A feature to check the genuineness of mobile handsets ensures consumers purchase legitimate devices.

With over 90 crore smartphone users in India, the App is poised to significantly curb telecom frauds and enhance the safety and trustworthiness of telecom networks nationwide.

National Broadband Mission 2.0: Driving Digital Inclusion

Building on the success of NBM 1.0, which established nearly 8 lakh telecom towers and increased broadband subscriptions from 66 crore to 94 crore, the Union Minister unveiled the National Broadband Mission 2.0 (NBM 2.0). The initiative aims to connect the remaining 1.7 lakh villages across the country and achieve ambitious digital milestones.

Scindia emphasised, “Our goal is to ensure that at least 60 out of every 100 rural households have access to broadband connectivity. We also aim for a minimum fixed broadband download speed of 100 Mbps, creating a robust digital infrastructure for rural India.”

Key objectives of NBM 2.0: