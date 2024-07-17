ETV Bharat / state

India Should Retaliate With Air Strike: MP Raju Bista After Doda Terror Attack

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Jul 17, 2024, 6:15 PM IST

Darjeeling MP Raju Bista said that India should conduct an air strike in retaliation to the Doda terror attack. He paid tribute to Captain Brijesh Thapa, who was killed in the encounter along with three other soldiers.

Darjeeling MP Raju Bista (ETV Bharat/ File)

Darjeeling: Darjeeling MP Raju Bista called for retaliation against Pakistan two days after Captain Brijesh Thapa was killed in an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda.

"Every day Pakistan is doing things that trigger anger in India. I think the Indian government should give a strong response. It needs another air strike," Bista retorted while responding to the terrorist attack.

The MP landed in Bagdogra airport from Delhi on Wednesday. He went to pay tribute to Thapa, who lost his life in the terrorist attack.

"A father is always a father. India was, is and will always be a father. I think the Indian government should respond to this attack. Our soldiers protect us at the border. It is our duty to ensure their safety. It seems that one more air strike is needed. Pakistan occupied our Kashmir. It should be remembered that Kashmir was and will always be India's. Even if the name of the organisation is changed, it is Pakistan who acted like a coward. If you want milk, you will get 'kheer', if you want Kashmir, we will tear you apart," a fuming Bista added.

Among the four soldiers who were killed in the militant attack in Doda include 27-year-old Captain Brijesh Thapa, a resident of Baranging in Lebong of Darjeeling.

After the incident, countrymen are angry and a tone of revenge was heard in the voice of two-time Parliamentarian from Darjeeling.

