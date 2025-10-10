ETV Bharat / state

Bihar Elections 2025: India Shines, But Shivpur In Gaya Remains In Darkness

The problem extends beyond Shivpur. Neighboring hamlets like Sindhugarh, Kunj Bhavan Tola, Dendhua Tand, and Kadar Chua under the same panchayat have no electricity. In Kadar Chua, poles were erected, but no wires were connected. Around 1,000 people in Amba Tari panchayat live without electricity, roads, or clean water, out of a total population of 7,000.

When ETV Bharat’s team reached the village, Munni Devi was preparing dinner with her daughter using a wood-fired stove in total darkness. Her husband, a laborer, was away for work. When asked why she still used firewood, Munni’s daughter replied, "Sir, what else can we use? We don’t have gas.” Munni adds, "We are poor. We didn’t get the Ujjwala Yojana gas connection. Even if we had, how could we afford ₹1,000 for refills? It’s a forest area... we collect wood and use it for cooking."

Shivpur lies in Amba Tari panchayat under Mohanpur block, about 60 km from Gaya town, and falls under Barachatti assembly constituency. The panchayat has 15 wards, and Shivpur comes under Ward No. 12. The hamlet has around 80 houses and 300 residents, of whom 225 are voters. To reach Shivpur, one must cross rough, broken paths. Despite government schemes for housing and infrastructure, villagers have received no benefits. Only two government handpumps exist -- one has been defunct for years. Families depend on muddy pits for drinking water.

Under a neem tree, a dozen villagers -- some of them -- Nanka Manjhi, Kanti Devi, Munia Devi, Sunil Kumar, Sawan Manjhi, and Krishna Manjhi sit together and vent their anger, "Leaders come only during elections. They make big promises and then disappear. When we go to meet them, they say they’re busy. How can our hopes ever be fulfilled?"

Kunti Devi, sitting in her small mud house, adds, "We belong to the lowest strata of society. For 40 years, I have waited for electricity and water. I own a mobile phone, but I walk four kilometers to Banda village just to charge it. If the government helps us, we’ll be forever thankful."

Munni Devi, 55, expresses her frustration: "We have never seen electricity in our village. Even solar panels haven’t been installed. We just want the government to provide electricity and drinking water. Life has become extremely difficult without these."

That desperate appeals come from nearly 250 residents of a small hamlet in Shivpur village in Bihar's Gaya district, who continue to live in darkness while the government of Bihar boasts of 100% electrification.

Gaya: "Please tell the Chief Minister there’s no power in our village. Everything is fine in Nitish Kumar’s rule, but please tell the Chief Minister that our locality still has no electricity."

In nearby Piprahi village under Kevla panchayat, the story is the same. Poles and cables hang loosely, but electricity never arrived because a transformer was never installed. Sanjay Prasad, a local resident, explains: "In Piprahi Tola, 70 of 100 homes have connections, but there’s been no power for four years. Nearby Manjhi Tola has 30 homes with no connection at all. Over 400 people are affected."

Shivpur village in Gaya, Bihar (ETV Bharat)

The Myth of Free Power

While Bihar’s government claims to provide 125 free electricity units per household, Shivpur residents have never seen a single unit. Sanjay Prasad, a social activist, says, "Over a thousand people here live without electricity despite government claims. The issue is deeper... we lack roads, water, and schools too." Shivpur lies below hilly forest terrain, inhabited mostly by the Manjhi community. Houses are scattered, often two or three together. In Wardag village nearby, people tie wires to trees to bring electricity from distant lines.

Local panchayat head Husn Jahan’s husband, Ajmat Ali, acknowledges the problem: "It's true that several hamlets still lack power. We have complained many times, but some areas fall under forest land, making work difficult."

But villagers disagree. Vikas Manjhi asks, "Our families have lived here for generations. Why do leaders ask for our votes if it’s forest land? They should solve the issue instead of hiding behind excuses."

A mud house in Shivpur (ETV Bharat)

Broken Trust in Elected Representatives

Villagers say they have met officials and even visited their MLA’s residence multiple times, but nothing changes. "They ask for votes in the name of our community, but once elected, they forget us. Even leaders from our community don’t care," says Vikas Manjhi. Their MLA, Jyoti Devi of the Barachatti constituency, belongs to the Manjhi community, the same as the villagers yet they feel betrayed.

“Our leaders became ministers, we still live in the dark,” Nagendra Manjhi voices the community’s disillusionment; "We have never seen electricity here. And this is happening when Jitan Ram Manjhi’s family holds multiple political posts. One was Chief Minister, another is a minister, one is an MLA, and another is related to them. They developed themselves, not us. We are only born to vote."

When contacted, MLA Jyoti Devi said she was unaware of the situation as she had recently undergone an eye operation. When informed that villagers had visited her residence several times, she said, "I’ve already written to the electricity department. Poles are installed in many places, but the Model Code of Conduct is in effect, so I can’t do much now. We’ve done several development works. The remaining ones will happen after elections."

Chandan Kumar, Executive Engineer, Sherghati division, said: "Poles are already installed, and electricity will reach soon. We’ve also organized local camps. But people haven’t submitted applications for connections. If they apply, they will get power soon." He added that some technical delays might be the cause, and some settlements could be newly developed. "We have already applied,” say villagers.

District Council member Dinesh Bharti contradicts the department’s claim: "We’ve already given applications to the electricity office. Even the roads that could have been built through MLA funds haven’t been constructed."

School children in Shivpur, Gaya (ETV Bharat)

As our team was leaving, several children were returning from school. One girl studying in class 4 said, "Our school is far away. We can’t study at night because there’s no electricity. Walking to school is scary." Villagers hope that an under-construction community building at the entrance of the village could be converted into a local school someday.

An elderly woman, who came to Shivpur as a bride in 1985, recalls, “I just returned from 4 km away after charging my phone. There’s still no electricity. Now, during elections, people threaten us — they say if we don’t vote, they’ll harm us. Is this what Nitish’s good governance means?” She adds that they have to travel to Bardag village, 4 km away, just to cast their votes.

Shivpur village in Gaya, Bihar (ETV Bharat)

Shivpur is not recognized as a revenue village. Most residents possess Aadhaar and voter ID cards; a few have ration or pension cards. There is no school, no healthcare center, and no electricity. Only one man, 55-year-old Uttam Manjhi has studied up to Class 8, and that too in Kolkata when his father worked as a laborer there.

Despite two decades of Nitish Kumar’s 'good governance' and the government’s claim of 100% electrification, Shivpur remains a glaring example of neglect. For the 300 residents of Shivpur and the thousands across similar villages, darkness is not just a condition -- it’s a way of life. Munni Devi sums it up, "We are not asking for luxury. Just give us light."

