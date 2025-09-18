India Ranks Fourth In Organised Organic Farming; Punjab Remains A Latecomer
Despite its agricultural prowess, Punjab, traditionally a key contributor to India’s crop production, has faced challenges in adopting organic farming at scale.
Published : September 18, 2025 at 6:30 PM IST
Ludhiana: India has made a giant leap in organic farming, securing its position as the fourth largest nation globally in terms of organic agricultural land. This rank has been determined on the basis of certification of organic farming.
Certification of organic farming is done in two ways. One is third party certification which is given by a recognised agency, the other is certification by PGS India, the Department of Agriculture.
"This is a three-year process, under which your farming is certified as organic, but with this method, organic farming will be certified only in India or the products made from this farming will be able to be sold only in India. If you want to export products made from organic farming globally, then third party certification is necessary,” said Sohan Singh Walia, director, School of Organic, Punjab Agricultural University, Ludhiana.
He continued, "After the Corona crisis, the trend of organic farming has continuously increased and in this regard, Punjab Agricultural University, Ludhiana, is making continuous efforts and is also providing training to farmers on a nominal fee. Farmers can also take training in organic farming from the District Level Krishi Vigyan Kendra. The government is also providing benefits to farmers practicing organic farming under the Traditional Agricultural Development Scheme and at the same time, the Punjab Government is also continuously helping the farmers."
Sikkim is the first state in the world to become a completely organic state. India has the largest number of organic farmers in the world, which is about 23 lakh. Out of about 4.5 million hectares of India's total cultivable land, 2.5 per cent is under organic farming.
Punjab, a foremost state in crop production, faces hurdles in ensuring high-quality output.
As the world leans towards healthier food and environmental sustainability, organic farming has witnessed significant growth since the early 20th century. The system has now gained both popularity and necessity, with India ranking fourth worldwide based on the certification of organic farming practices.
India's organic farming certification is offered through two primary systems: third-party certification, which is internationally recognized, and the Participatory Guarantee System (PGS) for domestic certification. The National Program for Organic Production (NPOP) and PGS India under the Department of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare have made great strides, certifying vast areas of organic land.
At present, 5.97 million hectares of land in India is under organic farming cover, with Punjab contributing around 11,089 hectares under NPOP.
Farmers in Punjab have started doing organic farming, especially in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Inspector Jarnail Singh from Ludhiana, who started organic farming on his 4-acre farm in 2023. His brand, "JVK Organic," produces organic products like coconut oil, pickles, jaggery, and wheat flour.
Singh said he wants to expand his venture at a time when its growth in Punjab is still in its infancy. Nevertheless, Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) is providing its support to organic farmers through training and research.
