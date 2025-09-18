ETV Bharat / state

India Ranks Fourth In Organised Organic Farming; Punjab Remains A Latecomer

Ludhiana: India has made a giant leap in organic farming, securing its position as the fourth largest nation globally in terms of organic agricultural land. This rank has been determined on the basis of certification of organic farming.

Certification of organic farming is done in two ways. One is third party certification which is given by a recognised agency, the other is certification by PGS India, the Department of Agriculture.

"This is a three-year process, under which your farming is certified as organic, but with this method, organic farming will be certified only in India or the products made from this farming will be able to be sold only in India. If you want to export products made from organic farming globally, then third party certification is necessary,” said Sohan Singh Walia, director, School of Organic, Punjab Agricultural University, Ludhiana.

He continued, "After the Corona crisis, the trend of organic farming has continuously increased and in this regard, Punjab Agricultural University, Ludhiana, is making continuous efforts and is also providing training to farmers on a nominal fee. Farmers can also take training in organic farming from the District Level Krishi Vigyan Kendra. The government is also providing benefits to farmers practicing organic farming under the Traditional Agricultural Development Scheme and at the same time, the Punjab Government is also continuously helping the farmers."

Sikkim is the first state in the world to become a completely organic state. India has the largest number of organic farmers in the world, which is about 23 lakh. Out of about 4.5 million hectares of India's total cultivable land, 2.5 per cent is under organic farming.

Punjab, a foremost state in crop production, faces hurdles in ensuring high-quality output.

As the world leans towards healthier food and environmental sustainability, organic farming has witnessed significant growth since the early 20th century. The system has now gained both popularity and necessity, with India ranking fourth worldwide based on the certification of organic farming practices.