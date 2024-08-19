India Post Fails To Deliver Rakhi; Woman Is Fighting Legal Battle For 17 Years

Gorakhpur (Uttar Pradesh): Lilavati from Gorakhpur had sent a Rakhi to her brother in Punjab in 2007. But India Posts failed to deliver the Rakhi to her brother. The aggrieved sister filed a case against the Department of Post.

Now Lilavati has urged Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to give her justice and has presented a letter to him in this regard.

The incident took place in 2007 when Lilavati had sent the Rakhi to the registered postal address of her brother Khub Lal Choudhary in Sherpur, Punjab. But the India Post failed to deliver the Rakhi and it came back to Lilavati.

On her behalf, Lilavati's husband Bindu Prasad filed a case against India Post in the Consumer Forum. The Consumer Forum gave judgment in her favour. The India Post approached the Uttar Pradesh Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission against this decision.

Lilavati says that she will continue the battle till her death. Bindu Prasad said, "We have sent a letter to UP Chief Minister in this regard. Our battle exposes the India Post and stresses the importance of Raksha Bandhan."

"In 2007, Raksha Bandhan was celebrated on August 28, but without giving any reason, India Post sent back the Rakhi on August 27. We sent a notice to the Department of Post on August 30, but we did not elicit any response. And hence we approached the Consumer Forum, and that gave a verdict in our favour on May 18, 2009," added Bindu Prasad.

According to Bindu Prasad, the Forum ordered India Post to pay Rs 6000 to Lilavati. "We waited for two months for the money and then filed a second case against them. The Postal Department then approached the State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, Lucknow against this. The India Post has got a stay on the order. We want a final result on the case, whatever it is," added Bindu Prasad.