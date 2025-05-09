India-Pakistan Tensions: Gujarat Govt Cancels Leave Of All Officers And Employees

Gandhinagar: In view of the current tense situation on the border, all types of leaves of officers and employees of all departments and accounting departments of the Gujarat State Government as well as boards, corporations, panchayats, corporations and autonomous and grant-in-aid institutions, except in unavoidable circumstances, have been cancelled with immediate effect.

Not only this, the concerned department or department head has also been instructed to report to duty with immediate effect those officers and employees who have gone on leave.

Officers and employees have also been instructed that in the current situation, they should not leave the headquarters (HQ) without obtaining prior permission from the Head of Department or the Head of Office.

Meanwhile, the Gujarat government had earlier announced that there will be a ban on the use of firecrackers and drones at all events until May 15. This was clarified by Gujarat Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi in a post on X. He urged people to follow guidelines cooperate with the government.

On the other hand, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh reviewed the country's current security situation at South Block, which houses the Ministry of Defence, in Delhi following the foiled large-scale drone strike by Pakistan on Thursday. The minister reviewed the fallout of the Pakistan's attempted retaliation following Operation Sindoor.