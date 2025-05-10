India-Pakistan Tensions: 8-member-PGI Chandigarh Team To Assist GMC Jammu Staff To Deal With Emergency Situation

By Amir Tantray

Jammu: An eight-member team of doctors and paramedical staff of Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) Chandigarh is on the way to Jammu to assist Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) doctors and other staff Jammu to deal with any kind of exigency.

The team will be working under the overall supervision of Dean and Principal GMC Jammu Dr. Ashutosh Gupta.

Talking to ETV Bharat, Dr. Ashutosh Gupta said, “The team will be reaching Jammu today and being expert in dealing with emergencies, the doctors and paramedical staff will be stationed in the hospital and work along with our doctors and other staff.”

GMC Jammu is the main hospital of Jammu region where patients from all the ten districts are brought for specialized treatment. Since the tension between India and Pakistan has escalated and many people have been killed and injured in the Pakistani shelling, GMC Jammu is prepared to deal with any kind of the situation.

“We have a dedicated ward of 100 beds for emergency patients of shelling and firing whereas emergency services have also been enhanced. We have categorized the emergency services into green, yellow and red where patients with minor injuries will be tagged among green category, those with more injuries in yellow and critically injured patients in red category. For red category patients, ventilators are already in place and all the arrangements are put in place,” the GMC Jammu principal said.

There are a total 15 injured patients being treated in GMCH Jammu and one critically injured patient was also operated upon by a team of doctors. These injured are from Poonch and Rajouri districts but this morning three injured patients of Jammu city were also admitted in the hospital.

The situation in Jammu region has gone from bad to worse in past 48 hours after Pakistani forces resorted to heavy artillery shelling in border areas of Poonch, Rajouri, Jammu and Samba districts whereas the winter capital Jammu and summer capital Srinagar have also been targeted with drones but most of the drones were intercepted by the air defence system.