India-Pakistan Match Fever: Telangana Groom Facilitates Live-Streaming In Giant LED Screen At Wedding Venue

Adilabad: In India, cricket is nothing short of a religion as it binds people in a way very few things can. Interestingly, the game has now come to define weddings as well and more so if the date of marriage coincides with a match between arch-rivals India and Pakistan.

This was evident at a recent wedding in Adilabad of Telangana, where the groom installed a huge LED screen to play live streaming of the high-voltage India-Pakistan match at the venue, to ensure that his guests didn't have to choose between cricket's biggest rivalry and his marriage celebrations.

On Sunday, Mani Sharma from Nipani village under Bhimpur mandal, and Sai Priya from Mangodugu village in Adilabad's rural mandal, tied the knot in a grand ceremony at a function hall in the district center. But what made their wedding event stand out was Mani Sharma’s gesture of understanding the craze of people for the India-Pakistan clash, scheduled on Sunday, in the ongoing Champions Trophy.

"An LED screen was set up at the venue. I arranged for a live screening of the match at the marriage venue so that guests didn't have to choose between cricket and wedding," the groom said.

"The guests who joined us for our marriage enjoyed each moment of the thrilling cricket match. The atmosphere was electrifying. It was absolute fun and unforgettable moment for me. All my friends were so happy with the arrangements," he expressed.

In the high-stakes match, Pakistan won the toss and opted to bat against the Men in Blue. However, they were bundled out for 241 in 49.4 overs, with Saud Shakeel (62) and skipper Mohammed Rizwan (46) being the top scorers. In response, India came out strongly winning the match with 45 balls to spare. Run machine Virat Kohli, who scored his 51st ODI century, stitched crucial partnerships with Shubman Gill (46) and Shreyas Iyer (56).

With two wins in two games, India now find themselves at the top of the Group-A table. Pakistan, on the other hand, are on the brink of elimination from the Champions trophy 2025 after two losses in as many games.

