India-Pakistan Match Example Of BJP's Double Standards: Tejashwi
Yadav, who paid a surprise visit to Purnia Medical College, said the facility has no ICU, no cardiology department, and the trauma centre is non-operational.
Published : September 14, 2025 at 6:56 PM IST
Patna: RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Sunday said the BJP gives different statements about Pakistan according to its convenience, and now the India-Pakistan match is an example of this.
"The India-Pakistan match is taking place as the BJP decides everything according to its convenience. Sometimes they say that Sindoor flows in their veins, and sometimes they make Pakistan their partner," Yadav said.
Yadav, who paid a surprise visit to the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Purnia, said the facility has no ICU, the trauma centre is not operational, there is no cardiology department, three patients are made to lie on a single bed, bedsheets of patients are not changed even after 15-20 days, the toilets for patients with orthopedic issues and those requiring disability-related surgeries are two feet high.
"GMCH is a Medical College Hospital, but out of the sanctioned 255 nurse posts, only 55 nurses are working, and that too in three shifts. This means only 18 nurses are on duty at a time. If some are on leave, the number is even lower. About 80% of the doctor posts at GMCH are vacant. There is not a single permanent dresser at GMCH. The entire college and hospital have only 4 OT assistants. Many of the 23 departments are closed. Professors and assistant professors are present only in name. Medical interns have not received their salaries for six months," he shared on X.
कल देर रात्रि गवर्नमेंट मेडिकल कॉलेज एंड हॉस्पिटल (GMCH), पूर्णिया का औचक निरीक्षण किया।— Tejashwi Yadav (@yadavtejashwi) September 14, 2025
वीडियो में 20 सालों की एनडीए सरकार की बदहाल स्वास्थ्य व्यवस्था की एक छोटी सी बानगी देखिए।
यह बदहाली किसी जिला अस्पताल, सामुदायिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्र और प्राथमिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्र नहीं बल्कि… pic.twitter.com/SC08llj5td
He alleged that the corrupt ministers and officials of the NDA government spend thousands of crores of rupees just to build structures, eating commissions in corruption, but do not appoint doctors, healthcare workers, lab technicians, dressers, assistants, etc. They purchase medical equipment worth thousands of crores for commissions but do not hire technicians to operate them.
He requested Modi, who will visit Bihar on Monday, to visit the medical college along with Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. "Prime Minister Modiji will surely give a sermon on the corruption, unemployment, poverty, failures of the NDA government, looting of the poor in the name of treatment, and the deplorable state of education and healthcare systems, as well as the double jungle raj of the double-engine government in Bihar over the past 20 years," he added.
Also Read: