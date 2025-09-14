ETV Bharat / state

India-Pakistan Match Example Of BJP's Double Standards: Tejashwi

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav addresses the Doctors Samvad at Bapu Sabhagar in Patna on Sunday. ( IANS )

September 14, 2025

Patna: RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Sunday said the BJP gives different statements about Pakistan according to its convenience, and now the India-Pakistan match is an example of this. "The India-Pakistan match is taking place as the BJP decides everything according to its convenience. Sometimes they say that Sindoor flows in their veins, and sometimes they make Pakistan their partner," Yadav said. Yadav, who paid a surprise visit to the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Purnia, said the facility has no ICU, the trauma centre is not operational, there is no cardiology department, three patients are made to lie on a single bed, bedsheets of patients are not changed even after 15-20 days, the toilets for patients with orthopedic issues and those requiring disability-related surgeries are two feet high.