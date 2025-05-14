India Pakistan Ceasefire: Top Army Commanders Brief Jammu Kashmir LG On Prevailing Security Situation

Srinagar: Top Army commanders met Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday to brief him on the security situation, days after a ceasefire was announced between India and Pakistan following a four-day standoff.
Lt. Gen. Pratik Sharma, chief of the Indian Army's Northern Command, called on Sinha in Srinagar. He was joined by Lt. Gen. Prashant Srivastava, who heads the 15 Corps, which oversees security operations in Kashmir.
“LG Sinha was briefed on the latest developments and various aspects related to the prevailing security scenario,” a government statement said.
Officials privy to the meeting said the commanders updated Sinha on the current security environment and measures taken to maintain peace along the Line of Control (LoC), the de facto border with Pakistan.
The meeting came after India and Pakistan reached a ceasefire agreement over the weekend, ending several days of cross-border shelling and heightened tensions in frontier areas. The agreement helped ease fears of a broader conflict between the two nuclear-armed neighbors.
Although the guns have fallen silent for now, security forces remain on high alert amid concerns over possible infiltration and drone activity from across the border, officials said.
India and Pakistan agreed to a ceasefire on May 10 after days of armed conflict in the aftermath of Apr 22 terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam in which 25 male tourists and a local ponywala were killed. In response to the attack, India launched airstrikes inside Pakistan and PoK under Operation Sindoor on May 7 which were met with drone and missile attacks by Pakistan in the subsequent days forcing a complete blackout in border states from Jammu and Kashmir to Punjab.
