India Pakistan Ceasefire: Top Army Commanders Brief Jammu Kashmir LG On Prevailing Security Situation

Srinagar: Top Army commanders met Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday to brief him on the security situation, days after a ceasefire was announced between India and Pakistan following a four-day standoff.

Lt. Gen. Pratik Sharma, chief of the Indian Army's Northern Command, called on Sinha in Srinagar. He was joined by Lt. Gen. Prashant Srivastava, who heads the 15 Corps, which oversees security operations in Kashmir.

“LG Sinha was briefed on the latest developments and various aspects related to the prevailing security scenario,” a government statement said.

Officials privy to the meeting said the commanders updated Sinha on the current security environment and measures taken to maintain peace along the Line of Control (LoC), the de facto border with Pakistan.