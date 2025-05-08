Patriotism At Its Peak: Ex-Servicemen Of Jaisalmer Ready To Fight On The Border

Jaisalmer: 'Operation Sindoor', India's decisive military action showed Pakistan its place and also created a wave of patriotism on the border areas of the country including Jaisalmer where a team of ETV Bharat interacted with ex-servicemen who either fought or witnessed the Indo-Pak war of 1965 and 1971 closely.

Though they may be at the prime of their lives, the ex-servicemen residing in border villages are ready to take charge of the front even today. They said Operation Sindoor has shown that India is no longer a passive country. Retired Captain Amar Singh Bhati said the need of the hour is not only to protect the borders, but also to support the voices of freedom within Pakistan. "Balochistan, Sindh, Khyber and Punjab should be helped to become independent nations," he said.

Retired Captain Amb Singh said that the villages of Jaisalmer are at the first line of defence. "People here are openly saying that there is no place left for infiltration now. Every house is ready to respond to any attack. The Tricolor is being hoisted in every village," he said.

The ex-servicemen recalled the relationship between Sindh and India. Captain Singh said people of his village have a relationship of 'roti and beti; with Sindh in Pakistan. He demanded to separate Sindh from Pakistan and merge it with India.

The ex-servicemen said hundreds of youth from every village in Jaisalmer are ready to join the army. "They just need the government's order. Even if we get the order, we are fully capable and ready to protect the country's borders as the second line of defence," said a few ex-servicemen.