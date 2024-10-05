KAZIND-2024: India, Kazakhstan Army Showcase Bonhomie In Mountainous Terrain

Dehradun (Uttarakhand): Armies of both nations participated in yoga sessions, martial arts routine, rock craft training and special heliborne operations at the eighth edition of India-Kazakhstan Joint Military Exercise KAZIND-2024 which is underway at the Surya Foreign Training Node, in Auli.
The exercise that commenced on September 30 will wrap up on October 13 and has been held annually since 2016. The last edition of the Joint Exercise was held at Otar, Kazakhstan from 30th October to 11th November 2023.
Soldiers from both India and Kazakhstan have explained the significance of yoga in promoting physical well-being, mental health, spiritual balance and physical flexibility.
Indian soldiers demonstrated their skills in the army martial arts routine in front of the Kazakhstan contingent, demonstrating the ability to engage in hand-to-hand combat.
Rock craft training enabled the soldiers to acquire skills required to operate in rugged, mountainous terrain, increasing their ability to operate in difficult environments during counter-terrorism operations.
During the special heliborne operations, troops were deployed rapidly and sent to the enemy's territories via helicopters to conduct operations.
Aim Of The Exercise: KAZIND-2024 aims to enhance the joint military capability of both sides to undertake counter-terrorism operations in a sub-conventional scenario under Chapter VII of the United Nations Charter.
The Joint Exercise will focus on operations in the semi-urban and mountainous terrain. Objectives to be achieved from the Joint Exercise are a high degree of physical fitness, rehearsing and refining drills for operations at the tactical level and sharing of best practices.
Joint Exercise KAZIND-2024 will enable both sides to share best practices in tactics, techniques and procedures for conducting joint operations.
It will facilitate the development of inter-operability, bonhomie and camaraderie between the two armies. The Joint Exercise will also enhance defence cooperation, further augmenting bilateral relations between the two friendly nations.
