KAZIND-2024: India, Kazakhstan Army Showcase Bonhomie In Mountainous Terrain

The exercise that commenced on September 30 will wrap up on October 13 and has been held annually since 2016. ( ETV Bharat )

Dehradun (Uttarakhand): Armies of both nations participated in yoga sessions, martial arts routine, rock craft training and special heliborne operations at the eighth edition of India-Kazakhstan Joint Military Exercise KAZIND-2024 which is underway at the Surya Foreign Training Node, in Auli.

The exercise that commenced on September 30 will wrap up on October 13 and has been held annually since 2016. The last edition of the Joint Exercise was held at Otar, Kazakhstan from 30th October to 11th November 2023.

Soldiers from both India and Kazakhstan have explained the significance of yoga in promoting physical well-being, mental health, spiritual balance and physical flexibility.

Indian soldiers demonstrated their skills in the army martial arts routine in front of the Kazakhstan contingent, demonstrating the ability to engage in hand-to-hand combat.

Rock craft training enabled the soldiers to acquire skills required to operate in rugged, mountainous terrain, increasing their ability to operate in difficult environments during counter-terrorism operations.