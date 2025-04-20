ETV Bharat / state

Country's First Hydrogen Train To Run Between Jind And Sonepat In Haryana From July

Jind: The country's first hydrogen train will run between Jind and Sonepat from July this year.

Construction of the hydrogen plant to supply fuel to to the train's engine will be completed within two months. Northern Railways General Manager Ashok Verma inspected the hydrogen plant on Sunday and said, hydrogen-powered train is being constructed Chennai and the work is in final stage. "The construction of the hydrogen plant is also going on at a fast pace and the company making it is not compromising on safety," he said, adding the train will soon be brought to Jind where a trial run will be conducted.

Verma also heard the problems of railway employees during the inspection and issued instructions to increase the washing line in Jind, which currently has 17 to 23 coaches. He said the renovation of the new railway junction will be completed by August or September. The work on foot overbridge is pending and will be completed soon. The foot overbridge will make it easier to go from platform number one to two at the railway station.