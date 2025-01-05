PM Modi Inaugurates Country's First Rapid Rail 'Namo Bharat', Takes Ride From Sahibabad Station

New Delhi/Ghaziabad: The country's first rapid rail 'Namo Bharat' was inaugurated on the Sahibabad-New Ashok Nagar route by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday.

The Prime Minister flagged off the train from Sahibabad RRTS station in Ghaziabad. The rapid rail service will operate from Sahibabad to New Ashok Nagar via Anand Vihar. Earlier, Namo Bharat operated from Sahibabad to Meerut South and now with the inauguration of the new phase, it will be easier for people to travel to Meerut South from New Ashok Nagar.

Prime Minister Modi reached Sahibabad RRTS station in Ghaziabad and bought a ticket from the ticket counter. He made the payment by scanning a QR code following which he boarded the train. A few school students were also on board the train and interacted with the Prime Minister. Some of them presented paintings of Namo Bharat and the Ram Mandir at Ayodhya to the Prime Minister.

Namo Bharat will will be operated for general public from 5:00 pm and the journey from New Ashok Nagar in Delhi to Meerut South will be completed in 40 minutes. There are a total of three stations on the route.

With the new phase, Namo Bharat will be operated on a corridor of 55 km. It is believed that after the service will lead to reduction in traffic in the National Capital and its adjoining regions.

New Ashok Nagar Station

It is the first elevated Namo Bharat to be operated on the New Ashok Nagar section. Here, the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut Namo Bharat Corridor crosses the New Ashok Nagar Metro Station at a height of 20 metres. Construction at such a height over an existing and operational metro station, without disrupting the service, is a remarkable achievement from the engineering point of view. This station has been connected with the Blue Line of Delhi Metro through a 90 metre long foot over bridge. With this, passengers will be able to reach the New Ashok Nagar station of the metro without having to go outside the station.

Role of Anand Vihar station

The nand Vihar station will play an important role in the journey from Meerut to Noida. Passengers will be able to reach Meerut South in just 40 minutes from the station. Two entry-exit gates have been constructed for the convenience of passengers from areas around this station like New Ashok Nagar, Mayur Vihar, Vasundhara and Chilla village. In order to ensure convenience of passengers and the use of public transport means, two parking lots have also been constructed here, whose total vehicle capacity is more than about 500.

Dedicated pick and drop points

Apart from this, dedicated pick-up and drop-off areas have been created at the stations. Ramps and special, large lifts have been installed at the stations to easily transport wheelchairs and stretchers. For the convenience of visually impaired passengers, tactile paths have been included in the station design, which help in navigation as well as ensure their safety.

The fare

For travelling from New Ashok Nagar to Meerut South, passengers will have to pay a fare of Rs 150 in standard coach, while the fare from Anand Vihar will be Rs 130. In premium coach, the fare between New Ashok Nagar to Meerut South will be Rs 225 and from Anand Vihar Rs 195.