Unique Initiative By India’s 1st Garbage Cafe Cut Down Plastic Waste By 66 Tonnes in 4 Years

Surguja: Yeilding significant results, India’s first Garbage Cafe in Ambikapur, launched in 2019, has reduced plastic waste in the city by a whopping 66 tonnes, from 292 tonnes in 2020 to 226 tonnes in 2024.

The cafe, which was started by the Municipal Corporation of Chhattisgarh and provided a full meal in return for plastic waste to garbage pickers and poor people who could not afford to have a proper meal, has also helped improve the air quality here, besides helping the city achieve the title of one of the cleanest cities in India.

Theme & Mechanism: The cafe's quirky theme, More The Waste Better The Taste, has not only attracted the youth but also the older population in the city. As per the cafe's system, garbage pickers get a full meal for 1 kg of plastic waste, while for 500 grams of plastic waste, they avail a breakfast meal. A budget worth ₹5 lakh had been approved by the government for this humanitarian cause.

Social Impact: Over the years, this cafe has helped city residents aware of the serious environmental implications that plastic could have on their lives, effectively cutting down the use of this dangerous pollutant, especially polythene among others.

Nodal Officer's Message: Ritesh Saini, Nodal Officer of Swachh Bharat Mission Urban, said that the cafe's mission to reduce the usage of plastic has been achieved. He said, "In 2019, the cafe received about about 5,400 kg of plastic. During the COVID-19 pandemic (2020-2021), the cafe remained shut. Despite the closure, citizens generated much fewer tonnes of plastic waste, proving the impact that the functioning of the cafe had on them. In 2022, a meagre 2,500 kg of plastic was received by the cafe and in 2024, only 2,000 kg."

Environmental Experts' Message: Experts said that the motive of the cafe is to make Mother Earth a healthier and safer place to live in. Environmental expert and meteorologist MM Bhatt said, "Banning plastic is the foremost step in this regard. Plastic generates chemical waste that can easily contaminate the soil, water and climate. This unique cafe has barred such poisonous waste from getting mixed into the city's atmosphere, inturn saving its flora and fauna."

Mayor's Note: Ambikapur Mayor, Ajay Tirkey was overjoyed with the cafe's performance in handling waste. "This is a joint effort of all sections of the city and has been lauded not only nationally but also by the United Nations"

Sorting Plastic Waste: A separate team, consisting of 'Swachhata Didis' (women responsible for maintaining community cleanliness and spreading awareness about sanitation), segregates dry from wet waste.