Jodhpur Hosts India's First Exhibition Dedicated To Embroidery And Surface Embellishment

Jodhpur: Sixty artworks by over 20 creators from India and abroad have been displayed in India's first exhibition dedicated to embroidery and surface embellishment as an art form 'Surface', being held in Rajasthan's Jodhpur. The exhibition highlights the craftsmanship of artisans, offering a platform for their work.

A diverse range of embroidery techniques, including Bihar's kheta quilting, West Bengal's kantha, Lucknow's chikankari and intricate styles from Kutch, Gujarat have been displayed at the exhibition curated by textile designer Mayank Man Singh Kaul in collaboration with JDH, an urban regeneration initiative.

Set in three historic venues -- Achal Niwas, Laxmi Niwas, and Anoop Singhji ki Haveli --the exhibition also highlights the importance of preserving the cultural heritage. "Our aim is to showcase embroidery as a dynamic and expressive art form. Post-independence, embroidery has evolved into a defining element of contemporary textiles," Kaul said.