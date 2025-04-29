ETV Bharat / state

India's First Aadhaar Card Holder Finally Gets 'Ladki Bahin Yojana' Benefits

Nandurbar: Ranjanabai Sadashiv Sonawane, the first Aadhar Card holder of the country, who was earlier locked out of the state's "Ladli Bahin" scheme, has finally got her incentive, courtesy district collector Mittali Sethi.

The district collector has handed over a cheque of Rs 13,500 to Ranjanabai, a resident of Tembhali village in Maharashtra's Nandurbar district, at her house. Ranjanabai had the honour of receiving the first Aadhaar Card from the then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh.

Ranjanabai had registered under the scheme through the 'Nari Shakti Doot App' with the help of an anganwadi worker. As per norm, she had submitted her Aadhaar Card, passbook and other necessary documents. However, the monthly stipend was not credited to her account. Further investigation revealed that her Aadhaar Card was linked to IDBI Bank in Andheri and so the amount was credited to that account. After this, her account in Bank of India and IDBI Bank were verified.

Taking cognizance of the matter, the tehsildar Deepak Girase under the guidance of the district collector took appropriate action and finally, Ranjanabai was given Rs 13,500 under the scheme from IDBI Bank.