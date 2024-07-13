ETV Bharat / state

INDIA Bloc Upbeat After Sweeping Victory In Assembly Bypolls

New Delhi: The mood in the INDIA bloc was upbeat on Saturday after the opposition grouping stunned the BJP by winning 10 out of 13 assembly by-polls across seven states. In contrast, the BJP won 2 seats while one seat went to an Independent.

Though the by-polls are not considered to be indicators of public mood, the victories came on the back of recent Lok Sabha elections in which the INDIA bloc came close to forming a government by winning 232 out of 543 seats and was able to reduce the BJP to 240 seats though the NDA still had the required numbers.

The Lok Sabha win has given a lot of confidence to the opposition bloc which has been taking on the NDA with renewed aggression.

The Congress won two seats Dehra and Nalagarh in party ruled Himachal Pradesh and two seats Badrinath and Manglaur in BJP ruled Uttarakhand. The TMC won four seats Raiganj, Ranaghat Dakshin, Maniktala and Bagda in the party ruled West Bengal. The AAP won the Jalandhar West seat in Punjab. The DMK won the Vikravandi seat in Tamil Nadu. An Independent won the Rupauli seat in Bihar.

The Congress, TMC, AAP and DMK are all part of the INDIA bloc.

In contrast, the BJP won one seat Hamirpur in Himachal Pradesh and another seat Amarwara in party ruled Madhya Pradesh despite an aggressive campaigning by the saffron party.

The two hill states Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand brought cheer among the Congress managers as the by-poll wins indicated that the voters were still backing the grand old party in Himachal and returning to the party in Uttarakhand. The Congress had performed badly in both the hill states in the recent Lok Sabha polls.

“The Congress workers are very excited. The people have voted against the BJP’s high-handedness in the by-polls. They blessed our candidate Lakhpat Butola in Badrinath and taught a lesson to BJP’s Rajendra Bhandari who had left the Congress to join the saffron party just before the Lok Sabha polls. The people have welcomed our candidate Qazi Nizamuddin in Manglaur seat which we won from the BSP and where the Muslim voters were attacked by saffron party’s goons,” former Uttarakhand chief minister Harish Rawat told ETV Bharat.