INDIA Bloc To Protest Against Bihar Voter List Revision

New Delhi: The INDIA bloc will protest against the ongoing summary intensive voter list revision in Bihar as the group believes the move is anti-poor and may end up debarring 20 per cent of the voters.

Leaders of the INDIA bloc apprised the Election Commission (EC) of their concerns over the issue on July 2 but were miffed over the lukewarm response they got. Congress insiders said, despite the poor response, they would expect the poll panel to stop the controversial exercise; otherwise, they will be forced to devise a common strategy to protest the move and alert the people of the alleged conspiracy by the saffron party.

“We did not get a positive response from the Election Commission on the issues flagged by us. They kept talking about the exercise and the procedure being followed. We told the panel that most people in southern Bihar would not be at home as they go to other states for work during these months. In the northern parts of the state, large areas would come under the floods, disrupting normal life. How would the poor be able to produce the documents that are being sought from them? It seems the poll panel is determined to deprive 20 per cent of the voters of their right to vote. We hope the drive is halted soon. If not, the leaders of the INDIA bloc will come together and fight for the voting rights of the people of Bihar,” Bihar Congress Chief Rajesh Kumar told ETV Bharat.

The other INDIA bloc members too were against the exercise.

“We are discussing the issue and the meeting with the EC within the alliance. Let us firm up our position first, we then spell out our stand, but the common people have their doubts over the exercise,” Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MP Manoj Jha told ETV Bharat.

Over the past few days, Jha and other RJD leaders, including the leader of the opposition, Tejaswi Yadav, have been vocal against the EC move, saying it looked like the poll panel was trying to indirectly help the saffron party, which was faced with a difficult election in Bihar.

Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist) (CPI-ML) leader Dipankar Bhattacharya wanted the controversial move to be stopped immediately. “There was no prior consultation with any political party before the voter list summary intensive revision was started in Bihar. Why was it announced all of a sudden? The move must be stopped at once,” he said.

“We are not against the move. It can be done with caution and care by investing a huge time after the assembly elections. Why bother the voters now when the elections are just a few months away?” said Rajesh Kumar.

According to Congress insiders, the main contention of the INDIA bloc is the timing of the voter list revision and the set of documents being demanded of the electorate.

“The last such revision was in 2003. For 22 years, more than 4-5 state elections have happened. Does it mean that all those elections were faulty? Further, till now, the government was linking everything with Aadhar, and now suddenly the EC is asking for birth certificates of parents from the voters in a backwards state where they even lack basic documents. How do you expect the backwards, the flood-affected, the poor, impoverished, the SC/ST, the unempowered or even the migrants to spend the next two months running from pillar to post to get a birth certificate of their own or father or mother? If a voter doesn’t get his certificate within the time limit, he loses his place on the electoral roll. We fear that around two crore people might be disenfranchised by this exercise,” said Rajesh Kumar.

