INDIA Bloc To Discuss Jammu Kashmir Statehood Demand At Saturday Meeting, Says Farooq Abdullah

Srinagar: National Conference President Farooq Abdullah on Friday reiterated the demand for restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir, saying the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc will take up the issue in their upcoming meeting.

The bloc comprising opposition parties, including the National Conference, is scheduled to meet on Saturday for the first time in over 13 months after the Lok Sabha elections.

The three-time chief minister said that statehood is the right of Jammu and Kashmir, and the central government would not be doing a favour. “All leaders are meeting on the evening of July 19, and we will take up the issue there,” Abdullah told reporters.

He said the statehood is the rightful demand of the people of Jammu and Kashmir and not a favour. “If they won’t restore the statehood, we will see it,” Abdullah added.

He thanked Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi for writing a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on statehood restoration.