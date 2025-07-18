INDIA Bloc To Discuss Jammu Kashmir Statehood Demand At Saturday Meeting, Says Farooq Abdullah

Srinagar: National Conference President Farooq Abdullah on Friday reiterated the demand for restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir, saying the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc will take up the issue in their upcoming meeting.
The bloc comprising opposition parties, including the National Conference, is scheduled to meet on Saturday for the first time in over 13 months after the Lok Sabha elections.
The three-time chief minister said that statehood is the right of Jammu and Kashmir, and the central government would not be doing a favour. “All leaders are meeting on the evening of July 19, and we will take up the issue there,” Abdullah told reporters.
He said the statehood is the rightful demand of the people of Jammu and Kashmir and not a favour. “If they won’t restore the statehood, we will see it,” Abdullah added.
He thanked Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi for writing a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on statehood restoration.
The leaders in a joint letter urged for restoring full statehood to Jammu and Kashmir and extending constitutional safeguards under the Sixth Schedule to Ladakh in the upcoming monsoon session of Parliament.
“For the past five years, the people of Jammu and Kashmir have consistently called for the restoration of full statehood. This demand is both legitimate and firmly grounded in their constitutional and democratic rights,” the letter reads. “This is the first time in independent India that a full-fledged state has been downgraded to a Union Territory following its bifurcation.”
Replying to a query on the Pahalgam attack following the designation of the Lashkar-e-Toiba shadow ‘The Resistance Front,’ Abdullah said it would not be right to debate the issue until investigations are complete.
The United States has designated the terror group that was behind the Pahalgam attack as a foreign terrorist outfit. Twenty-six civilians were killed in the attack on April 22.
Read More