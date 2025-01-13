'INDIA Bloc Remains Strong But...': Congress' Sachin Pilot On Delhi Polls

Jaipur: Reacting to Congress and Aam Aadmi Party contesting against each other in Delhi assembly elections, Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Monday said that his party is providing an alternative to the people of the national capital, which he said has been restricted to allegations and counter-allegations between the BJP and ruling AAP.

He further stated that the INDIA bloc is "strong" but the parties take their own stands in different state elections, adding that the people will make the final decision.

"Every party fights the elections to win. We are presenting our ideas and roadmaps in front of the people...The elections in Delhi are getting limited to the politics of allegations and counter-allegations between BJP and AAP...Congress is giving an alternative to the people...INDIA Alliance is strong and remains so, but we take our own stand in different state elections...The public will make the decision..." said Pilot.

Earlier on Sunday, Pilot unveiled the party's 'Yuva Udaan Yojana,' a scheme aimed at providing Rs 8500 financial assistance and skill development opportunities for unemployed educated youth in Delhi.

"In preparation, we are presenting guarantees for the citizens. Under the Yuva Udaan Yojana, our party has decided to provide Rs 8,500 per month to educated but unemployed youths in Delhi for one year. This support is not limited to financial assistance; we aim to connect these individuals with industries aligned with their training to secure long-term employment opportunities," he said.

The Delhi Assembly elections will be conducted in a single phase on February 5, with the counting of votes scheduled for February 8. The last date for filing nominations is January 17, the date for scrutiny of nominations is January 18, and the last date for the withdrawal of candidacy is January 20.

The Congress, which ruled Delhi for 15 consecutive years, has suffered significant setbacks in the last two assembly elections, failing to win any seats.

In contrast, AAP dominated the 2020 assembly elections, winning 62 out of 70 seats, while the BJP secured only eight.