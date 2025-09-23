INDIA Bloc's Problem Of Plenty Ahead Of Bihar Assembly Polls: Seat Sharing Among Expanding Alliance Partners
The opposition bloc had just five members in the 2020 state elections, which has now grown to nine making seat sharing difficult.
By Dev Raj
Published : September 23, 2025 at 12:17 PM IST
Patna: The Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) has attracted more parties to its fold in a bid to outgun chief minister Nitish Kumar – led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the forthcoming Bihar Assembly elections, but is now grappling hard to strike a balance in seat-sharing for the upcoming assembly election.
Its old members are gearing up to take a cut in the number of seats they contested in the 2020 Assembly elections to accommodate the newcomers.
The Opposition alliance (also known as Mahagathbandhan or Grand Alliance over the past decade) had just five members – Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Congress, CPIML, CPI, and CPM – in the 2020 Assembly elections.
It has now grown to nine members, with the Vikassheel Insan Party (VIP), Rashtriya Lok Janshakti Party (RLJP), Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), and Indian Inclusive Party (IIP). With the total number of Assembly seats fixed at 243, the alliance partners are staring into the issue of equitable distribution of seats, which will keep everybody happy.
The RJD had contested 144 and won 75 seats to emerge as the largest party in the 2020 polls. The Congress fought on 70 and bagged 19, while the CPIML did so on 19 and emerged victorious on 12. The CPI and CPM tried their luck on six and four seats, respectively and managed to win two each.
But with more parties in the bloc, all of them are hankering for more at the expense of others. RJD leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav is the chairman of the coordination committee on seat-sharing in the alliance, but has to contend with the Congress, which has recently started trying to come out of the bigger partner’s (RJD) shadow.
The Congress has avoided declaring Tejashwi as the chief ministerial candidate of the alliance, and is asserting itself to take more and better seats to contest. Some sections in the political circles believe that the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting is being organised as a part of the pressure tactics on the RJD.
Already all the parties have submitted their wish-list to Tejashwi, and three rounds of discussions have been held, without much breakthrough on the allotment. However, one thing is clear to all the partners – all of them will have to make some sacrifices to properly accommodate the newcomers.
All India Congress Committee (AICC) Bihar in-charge Krishna Allavaru said: “Seat sharing talks in INDIA are going on nicely and positively. All the partners are discussing it together. The announcement will be done at the right time after the adoption of the right method and coordination.”
Allavaru added that none of the INDIA partners were concerned about seat-sharing, but the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) members were worried about it.
The Congress, buoyed up due to Rahul’s special focus on Bihar since January this year and the support his Voter Adhikar Yatra received across the state, has demanded at least 70 seats to contest.
With the RJD not willing to fulfill the demand, sources in the Grand Old Party confided that it could announce the candidature on around 35 seats during the CWC meeting in Patna on September 24, and keep the rest for a later date.
“If it comes to climbing down on our demand, we will do so only if the RJD also does so, and takes a cut of either the same number or percentage of seats, as our leaders will deem fit,” Bihar Congress spokesperson Rajesh Rathore said.
Meanwhile, the RJD leaders asserted that the seat-sharing talks were in the final stages and its announcement would be done in the state capital soon. They hinted that the party could take a cut and contest around 130 seats to accommodate others.
As far as Congress avoiding announcing Tejashwi as the chief ministerial candidate was concerned, the RJD leaders said that everything was already set and such declarations did not matter.
“The seat-sharing talks are going on smoothly. The people of Bihar already gave their mandate to Tejashwi as the chief minister in the 2020 Assembly polls. There is no doubt or illusion in this regard,” RJD state general secretary and spokesperson Chitranjan Gagan said.
If the RJD contests on around 130 seats after taking a cut, the Congress will also have to take an equal cut, and would have to be content with 56 seats.
Meanwhile, CPIML, the third largest partner in the Opposition alliance is also trying to expand further in the state in the polls. It has officially demanded 40 seats to contest, but could be given around 28.
“We had contested in constituencies spread across 12 districts in 2020. This time we want to contest in 20 districts, where we have a sizable presence. The talks on seat-sharing are positive so far,” CPIML politburo member Dhirendra Jha told ETV Bharat.
Several CPIML leaders, including its general secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya, have demanded that the Congress be given lesser seats this time due to its poor strike rate in the 2020 polls as the party could win barely 27 percent of the seats it contested.
The CPIML leaders are of the opinion that the RJD and Congress should scale down by 15 and 20 percent, respectively in the number of seats contested in the last election, for better coordination between allies, as well as, their accommodation.
The CPI has demanded 24 seats, but could be given around eight seats, while the CPM, which wants to contest on 11 seats, could be allowed to fight in four to six constituencies as a part of the alliance. Both of them are also opposed to the Congress getting a large share like last time.
Some of the INDIA leaders in Bihar pointed out that the Congress was showing signs of revival and Rahul was now easily recognisable by the people across the state.
“The smaller parties, especially the regional ones, will never want the Congress to become stronger, because their existence and strength is on the base of a weak Congress. If it grows stronger, they will become weaker,” a senior leader of a prominent INDIA member told ETV Bharat.
Meanwhile, the Congress leaders refused to react to the demand of the Left to allot less seats for their party.
“We do not respond to each and everybody. Our aim is to grow stronger so that we are able to work more for the people in Bihar and elsewhere,” Bihar Congress spokesperson Rajesh Rathore told ETV Bharat.
