ETV Bharat / state

INDIA Bloc's Problem Of Plenty Ahead Of Bihar Assembly Polls: Seat Sharing Among Expanding Alliance Partners

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, LoP in Bihar Legislative Assembly and RJD leader Tejaswi Yadav, Lok Sabha LoP and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, party Bihar President Rajesh Kumar, during a roadshow on the conclusion of the 'Voter Adhikar Yatra', in Patna ( ANI )

Patna: The Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) has attracted more parties to its fold in a bid to outgun chief minister Nitish Kumar – led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the forthcoming Bihar Assembly elections, but is now grappling hard to strike a balance in seat-sharing for the upcoming assembly election.

Its old members are gearing up to take a cut in the number of seats they contested in the 2020 Assembly elections to accommodate the newcomers.

The Opposition alliance (also known as Mahagathbandhan or Grand Alliance over the past decade) had just five members – Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Congress, CPIML, CPI, and CPM – in the 2020 Assembly elections.

It has now grown to nine members, with the Vikassheel Insan Party (VIP), Rashtriya Lok Janshakti Party (RLJP), Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), and Indian Inclusive Party (IIP). With the total number of Assembly seats fixed at 243, the alliance partners are staring into the issue of equitable distribution of seats, which will keep everybody happy.

The RJD had contested 144 and won 75 seats to emerge as the largest party in the 2020 polls. The Congress fought on 70 and bagged 19, while the CPIML did so on 19 and emerged victorious on 12. The CPI and CPM tried their luck on six and four seats, respectively and managed to win two each.

But with more parties in the bloc, all of them are hankering for more at the expense of others. RJD leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav is the chairman of the coordination committee on seat-sharing in the alliance, but has to contend with the Congress, which has recently started trying to come out of the bigger partner’s (RJD) shadow.

The Congress has avoided declaring Tejashwi as the chief ministerial candidate of the alliance, and is asserting itself to take more and better seats to contest. Some sections in the political circles believe that the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting is being organised as a part of the pressure tactics on the RJD.

Already all the parties have submitted their wish-list to Tejashwi, and three rounds of discussions have been held, without much breakthrough on the allotment. However, one thing is clear to all the partners – all of them will have to make some sacrifices to properly accommodate the newcomers.

All India Congress Committee (AICC) Bihar in-charge Krishna Allavaru said: “Seat sharing talks in INDIA are going on nicely and positively. All the partners are discussing it together. The announcement will be done at the right time after the adoption of the right method and coordination.”

Allavaru added that none of the INDIA partners were concerned about seat-sharing, but the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) members were worried about it.

The Congress, buoyed up due to Rahul’s special focus on Bihar since January this year and the support his Voter Adhikar Yatra received across the state, has demanded at least 70 seats to contest.

With the RJD not willing to fulfill the demand, sources in the Grand Old Party confided that it could announce the candidature on around 35 seats during the CWC meeting in Patna on September 24, and keep the rest for a later date.

“If it comes to climbing down on our demand, we will do so only if the RJD also does so, and takes a cut of either the same number or percentage of seats, as our leaders will deem fit,” Bihar Congress spokesperson Rajesh Rathore said.