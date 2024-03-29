Kejriwal Arrest: INDIA Bloc Gets Nod for Delhi Rally; Rahul, Kharge, Pawar, Akhilesh, Tejashwi, Uddhav to Attend

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Mar 29, 2024, 6:40 PM IST

Updated : Mar 29, 2024, 7:28 PM IST

INDIA Bloc Leaders to Join AAP’s March 31 Rally to Protest against Delhi CM Kejriwal's Arrest

The INDIA bloc rally will be held against the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister and AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal in connection with the money laundering case linked to the Delhi excise policy scam. Prominent leaders such as Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi, NCP leader Sharad Pawar, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray among others will take part in the rally scheduled on March 31.

New Delhi: AAP's "Maha Rally" at the Ramlila Ground on March 31 will be attended by prominent members of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc, including MP Rahul Gandhi, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, Sharad Pawar, Uddhav Thackeray, Akhilesh Yadav, and Tejashwi Yadav, among others, senior party official Gopal Rai announced on Friday.

Several other important leaders of the opposition alliance are also expected to take part in the protest. Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut, Trinamool Congress (TMC) Derek O'Brien, DMK leader Tiruchi Siva, National Conference (NC) Farooq Abdullah, Jharkhand Chief Minister and JMM leader Champai Soren, JMM leader Kalpana Soren, CPI(M) Sitaram Yechury, CPI D Raja, Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist) Liberation leader Dipankar Bhattacharya, All India Forward Bloc leader G Devarajan and Punjab Chief Minister and AAP leader Bhagwant Mann.

The AAP has obtained permission from the relevant authorities to stage the event on Sunday at the Ramlila Ground for around 20,000 attendees, which is being held in response to the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convenor, Arvind Kejriwal, whom the Enforcement Directorate (ED) detained and later was put in custody until April 1 by a local court.

The opposition leaders in India, spearheaded by the INDIA bloc, protested this arrest and have been accusing the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of "misusing" central investigative agencies in the run-up to the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Sources said talks aout Sunita Kejriwal, Arvind's wife, speaking at the "Maharally" is on the cards.

"We are starting a drive from today - Kejriwal ko aashirvaad. You can send your blessings and prayers to Kejriwal on this number. You can also send whatever message you want. Kejriwal has put his stand in court, he is a true patriot. Patriotism is in his veins. Arvind has challenged the most powerful forces in the country, will you not support your brother in this fight," Sunita Kejriwal said.

However, the ruling BJP has denied accusations of political, stating that those found guilty of corruption will face the full force of the law.

Read More:

  1. Lok Sabha Election 2024: INDIA Bloc Bihar Seat Sharing Finalised; RJD To Contest 26, Cong 9, Left 5
  2. "ED, CBI Are Independent; Nothing To Do With BJP": Union Minister Anurag Thakur
Last Updated :Mar 29, 2024, 7:28 PM IST

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Tale of Human-Penguin Friendship: 'Maruti' Finds Home & Solace at Indian Antarctic Station

Holi 2024: How Different States Celebrate the Festival of Colours in India

Explained: Election Duty Exemption - The Four Options Govt Employees Can Use

Getting Acne Even in 30s and 40s? Know All Reasons and Treatment

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.