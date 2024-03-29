Kejriwal Arrest: INDIA Bloc Gets Nod for Delhi Rally; Rahul, Kharge, Pawar, Akhilesh, Tejashwi, Uddhav to Attend

New Delhi: AAP's "Maha Rally" at the Ramlila Ground on March 31 will be attended by prominent members of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc, including MP Rahul Gandhi, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, Sharad Pawar, Uddhav Thackeray, Akhilesh Yadav, and Tejashwi Yadav, among others, senior party official Gopal Rai announced on Friday.

Several other important leaders of the opposition alliance are also expected to take part in the protest. Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut, Trinamool Congress (TMC) Derek O'Brien, DMK leader Tiruchi Siva, National Conference (NC) Farooq Abdullah, Jharkhand Chief Minister and JMM leader Champai Soren, JMM leader Kalpana Soren, CPI(M) Sitaram Yechury, CPI D Raja, Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist) Liberation leader Dipankar Bhattacharya, All India Forward Bloc leader G Devarajan and Punjab Chief Minister and AAP leader Bhagwant Mann.

The AAP has obtained permission from the relevant authorities to stage the event on Sunday at the Ramlila Ground for around 20,000 attendees, which is being held in response to the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convenor, Arvind Kejriwal, whom the Enforcement Directorate (ED) detained and later was put in custody until April 1 by a local court.

The opposition leaders in India, spearheaded by the INDIA bloc, protested this arrest and have been accusing the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of "misusing" central investigative agencies in the run-up to the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Sources said talks aout Sunita Kejriwal, Arvind's wife, speaking at the "Maharally" is on the cards.

"We are starting a drive from today - Kejriwal ko aashirvaad. You can send your blessings and prayers to Kejriwal on this number. You can also send whatever message you want. Kejriwal has put his stand in court, he is a true patriot. Patriotism is in his veins. Arvind has challenged the most powerful forces in the country, will you not support your brother in this fight," Sunita Kejriwal said.

However, the ruling BJP has denied accusations of political, stating that those found guilty of corruption will face the full force of the law.