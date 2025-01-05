INDIA Bloc Leaders Looting Country For Long: Haryana CM

Saharanpur: Haryana Chief Minister Naib Singh Saini, who reached Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur district on Sunday, targeted the INDIA bloc and Congress, alleging that its leaders have been 'looting' the country for a long time

Praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Saini said people voted for the BJP in Haryana and it will be a smooth sail for the party in Uttar Pradesh. Saini also thanked all the workers of UP along with the Saini community. The Haryana CM had arrived as the chief guest at the welcome ceremony organised by the Saini community in Rampur Maniharan town.

Saini said during the Haryana elections, Congress claimed that the wind is blowing in the favour of Congress, but with the support of voters, the wind has changed.

"This is all because of your (voters) blessings. I was able to become the CM due to your hard work. The BJP government has been formed under the leadership of Narendra Modi. Yogi Adityanath has done a lot of work in Uttar Pradesh. During the regime of Congress, it is only the goons who benefitted. But, PM Modi has worked at developing the entire country and every sector. In Haryana, government jobs have been handed over to 25,000 youths," he said.

He said hat-trick has been created under the leadership of PM Modi and a similar situation will prevail in Uttar Pradesh.