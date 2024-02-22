INDIA Bloc Is an Alliance of Corrupt Parties: Nadda

Mumbai : BJP national president JP Nadda has slammed the INDIA bloc saying it is "the alliance of corruption groups" and said that the most corrupt period during UPA regime was the tenure of former PM Manmohan Singh.

Nadda, who is on a two-day tour in Mumbai, called on Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde at the latter's residence 'Varsha'. He was accompanied by deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis to the CM's residence. Also, he will interact with party workers in view of the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

At the meeting discussions were held on the Lok Sabha seat distribution. Source said the meeting was held for an hour. Earlier, Nadda held a meeting with BJP booth chiefs and workers in Andheri.

Addressing workers at the meeting, Nadda said that in order to bring India's economy to the third position, it is necessary to elect Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the third time and make it his hat-trick.

"I have come to Mumbai and here I will start my speech with the words of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and by bowing down before him. I will also pay tribute to Bhimrao Ambedkar who also gave a direction to India and shaped our constitution. Atal Bihari Vajpayee had said in 1980, "Andhera Hatega, Suraj Niklega Aur Kamal Khilega" (darkness will go, sun will rise and lotus will bloom) and today the lotus has fully blossomed in the country under the leadership of PM Modi. The BJP has seen many struggles in the past year. There was a time when our number of MPs was only two. And, today we are sitting as the biggest party in the country. This is a matter of great honour for us," Nadda said.

He said that there has been many achievements in the last 10 years under PM Modi's leadership. "Our responsibility has also increased. A person who was 8 years old 10 years ago will turn 18 today and exercise his right to vote. He did not see the corruption of UPA. He does not know two G, three G, four G. The Most Corrupt Period of the UPA government was that during the then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh."