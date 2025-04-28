ETV Bharat / state

INDIA Bloc In A Fix As JMM Stakes Claim On 12 Seats In Upcoming Bihar Assembly Election

JMM central committee member and senior leader Manoj Pandey said that the party has a strong support base on the seats. ( ETV Bharat )

Ranchi: Ahead of the upcoming Bihar assembly elections, the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) has staked claim on 12 seats demanding that the party candidates be named for the seats under the INDIA bloc.

The JMM has said that if the party is ignored in the Bihar elections, it will take an independent decision and contest the Bihar assembly elections on its own.

Party's central committee member and senior leader Manoj Pandey said that INDIA bloc was a strong alliance and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha was a strong component of it.

"In Bihar we will play the role of younger brother. In Jharkhand we were playing the role of elder brother. It is expected that the elder brother will definitely give his rights to the younger brother in Bihar," he said. The central committee member of JMM said that the party hoped that in the 12 seats of Bihar that it has identified, "we will get a chance to contest elections in the grand alliance under the INDIA bloc".

"If we do not get proper representation in the alliance in Bihar assembly elections, then our leaders will take independent decision".