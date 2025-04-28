INDIA Bloc In A Fix As JMM Stakes Claim On 12 Seats In Upcoming Bihar Assembly Election

Ranchi: Ahead of the upcoming Bihar assembly elections, the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) has staked claim on 12 seats demanding that the party candidates be named for the seats under the INDIA bloc.
The JMM has said that if the party is ignored in the Bihar elections, it will take an independent decision and contest the Bihar assembly elections on its own.
Party's central committee member and senior leader Manoj Pandey said that INDIA bloc was a strong alliance and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha was a strong component of it.
"In Bihar we will play the role of younger brother. In Jharkhand we were playing the role of elder brother. It is expected that the elder brother will definitely give his rights to the younger brother in Bihar," he said. The central committee member of JMM said that the party hoped that in the 12 seats of Bihar that it has identified, "we will get a chance to contest elections in the grand alliance under the INDIA bloc".
"If we do not get proper representation in the alliance in Bihar assembly elections, then our leaders will take independent decision".
The JMM leader claimed that the party has a "strong support base" in 12 seats of Bihar including Chakai, Katoria, Tarapur, Dhamdhaha, Katihar, Purnia and other nearby areas. The JMM leader said that their leaders Hemant Soren and Kalpana Soren have a "good number of followers in Bihar". "Therefore, Hemant Soren and Kalpana Soren will play an important role in Bihar elections," he said.
Reacting to the blunt statement of JMM leaders to claim 12 seats in Bihar assembly elections and to take an independent decision if the matter does not work out, Jharkhand Congress state spokesperson Sonal Shanti said that the national level leaders of the grand alliance will decide how many seats each party will get under the INDIAN bloc in Bihar.
"However, being a separate party, JMM is free to take any political decision," Sonal said.
State BJP spokesperson Ajay Sah said that the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha "should seek knowledge about India's geography, history and civilization to expand its party outside the state".
Read more: