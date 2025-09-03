ETV Bharat / state

INDIA Bloc Has Finalised Seat Sharing Deal For Bihar Assembly Polls, Claims JMM

JMM Spokesperson, Manoj Pandey claimed that positive talks had taken place among INDIA bloc constituents for seat sharing.

Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren (R) calls on RJD Supremo, Lalu Prasad Yadav in Patna
Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren (R) calls on RJD Supremo, Lalu Prasad Yadav in Patna
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : September 3, 2025 at 5:26 PM IST

1 Min Read

Ranchi: Amid a war of words between the BJP and Congress over the 'abuse' row, the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) has claimed that the INDIA bloc had finalised seat sharing arrangement for the upcoming Bihar assembly election.

Jharkhand Mukti Morcha's central spokesperson Manoj Pandey told ETV Bharat, “Everything has been decided regarding JMM's role in the grand alliance in the Bihar assembly elections 2025”. The JMM spokesperson said that the party will “get respect according to our political capability in Bihar”.

JMM Spokesperson Manoj Pandey
JMM Spokesperson Manoj Pandey

Pandey said that “positive talks” have taken place among INDIA bloc constituents with regard to seat sharing. “Now only the announcement is left”. He said that the JMM has submitted a list of 12 seats, saying eight were such assembly seats “where we have a strong mass base”. Earlier, the JMM had staked claim on 16 assembly seats.

The JMM spokesperson said that the grand alliance will form the next government in Bihar by ousting the Nitish Kumar led NDA government.

Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren (R) calls on RJD Supremo, Lalu Prasad Yadav in Patna
Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren (R) calls on RJD Supremo, Lalu Prasad Yadav in Patna

The JMM spokesperson's statement comes after Jharkhand Chief Minister and JMM President, Hemant Soren participated in the last leg of Rahul Gandhi's Voter Adhikar Yatra. During CM Hemant Soren's stay in Patna, he also called on RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav and his son Tejashwi Yadav.

