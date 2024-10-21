ETV Bharat / state

INDIA Bloc Ally CPIML Demands 6 Seats in Jharkhand Assembly Election

Ranchi: In the Jharkhand assembly elections 2024, while the seat sharing formula has been decided already in the NDA, nothing is clear about the understanding between members of the India Bloc.

While the RJD is angry after the Congress and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha divided 70 assembly seats among themselves, now the leaders of CPI-ML also met Hemant Soren at the Chief Minister's residence on Kanke Road today and staked their claim on six assembly seats.

CPI(ML) leader and former MLA Arup Chatterjee, who came out after meeting Jharkhand Mukti Morcha's working president and CM Hemant Soren, said that positive talks have taken place with Hemant Soren and there are some issues only regarding one or two seats. There will be another meeting today at 6 pm, in which Congress in-charge Ghulam Ahmed Mir will also be present.

Arup Chatterjee said that if everything goes well, then the seat sharing will be announced through a joint press conference. He expressed hope that RJD will also be a part of the Mahagathbandhan.