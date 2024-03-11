INDIA Bloc Aims to Recover India: KC Venugopal

author img

By IANS

Published : 17 minutes ago

INDIA Bloc Aims to Recover India said KC Venugopal.

K. C. Venugopal arrived in Wayanad to set the campaign process on track, and he said that Rahul would also arrive at the place soon after completing his ongoing political yatra in Mumbai. He further stated that the Wayanad MP, Rahul, is pitted against Annie Raja of the CPI, wife of party General Secretary D. Raja.

Thiruvananthapuram: AICC General Secretary (Organisation) and candidate from Alappuzha Lok Sabha constituency K. C. Venugopal, who on Monday reached Wayanad, slammed the BJP for destroying the country’s ethos in devious ways.

“The INDIA bloc’s aim is to recover India, and we the Congress will go to any extent to see that BJP gets the minimum number of seats. What happened in West Bengal was not what we expected, but we will go forward with our agenda to take on the BJP,” said Venugopal.

Venugopal arrived in Wayanad, the constituency of Rahul Gandhi, to set the campaign process on track. “Rahul will arrive here soon after his ongoing political yatra concludes in Mumbai,” said Venugopal. Rahul is pitted against Annie Raja of CPI, wife of party General Secretary D. Raja.

“I fail to understand why CPI is talking about Rahul contesting from Wayanad. It is his sitting seat and in the 2019 polls also, the CPI contested and saw him winning by a staggering margin (4.31 lakhs). Was it not a significant poll battle then? This time also it would be the same,” added Venugopal.

CPI is the second biggest ally of the ruling CPI-M-led Left Democratic Front and for a while, they have been upset and expressed their desire that as they are part of the INDIA Block, Rahul should not contest from Wayanad. Incidentally, in all the four seats that the CPI contests out of the 20 Lok Sabha seats in Kerala, they are fighting Congress candidates. However, it is only in Wayanad that they do not want Rahul to contest.

