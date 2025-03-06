Ganga Water Treaty May Not Be Discussed At India-Bangladesh Joint River Commission Meet

Kolkata: The 86th meeting of the India-Bangladesh Joint River Commission began in Kolkata this morning. The problem of rivers flowing between India and Bangladesh will be a major issue of discussion. Sources said chances are rare for holding a discussion on the renewal of the Ganga Water Treaty at this two-day meet.

After the secretarial-level meeting of the two countries, a six-member technical committee, including representatives from both countries, can be formed on this issue. This technical committee will basically decide the future of this agreement within the next three months. Formation of this committee will be taken up at the meeting of the Joint River Commission.

Notably, the Ganga Water Treaty was signed between India and Bangladesh in 1996. At that time, HD Deve Gowda was the Prime Minister of India and Jyoti Basu was the West Bengal Chief Minister. The 30-year agreement expires next year.

An 11-member delegation from Bangladesh has come to Kolkata to attend this meeting. The delegation said the agenda includes a total of 11 topics but the Ganga Water Treaty does not feature in this. The delegation, however, did not speak about the topics.

Representatives from the Centre too are present at the meeting along with those from several states. According to West Bengal state administration sources, three representatives from the state, principal secretary of the irrigation department Manish Jain and secretaries Sanjay Kundu and Biplob Mukherjee, are among the attendees.

The agreement on sharing of Ganga water, including the Teesta River, has also attracted the state's interest. CM Mamata Banerjee has clarified that West Bengal will oppose any kind of agreement between India and Bangladesh on Teesta River and termed Centre's position on the topic as one-sided. She has also written a letter to the Prime Minister directly opposing it.

CM recently said, "I will not be able to enter into any agreement by compromising the interests of West Bengal. People have expectations from the government and I will work towards it. Our relations with Bangladesh are good. I will not accept the Teesta Agreement by ignoring the interests of the state. Due to the Ganga Water Sharing Agreement between India and Bangladesh, people in several districts have faced river erosion."

She said, "One after another water project has been built on Teesta River following which, people of the state are suffering. Due to the hydropower projects, farmers of the state do not get water throughout the year. If an agreement is reached on this, people of North Bengal will suffer the most."