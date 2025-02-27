Dehradun: In a promising development for the Himalayan region, the ancient trade ties between India and Tibet may soon be revived. Following the green light for the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra from Uttarakhand, there's renewed hope for border trade that once made some Uttarakhand villages among the wealthiest in India.

A Rich History of Trade

For hundreds of years, traders from the Pithoragarh, Chamoli, and Uttarkashi districts of Uttarakhand travelled across dangerous Himalayan passes to exchange goods with Tibetans. They traded items like jaggery, sugar candy, salt, rations, utensils, woollen clothes, and shoes.

India and Tibet's Historic Trade Ties Set for Revival After 60 Years (ETV Bharat Archives)

These border villages were once so prosperous they were nicknamed "Chota Vilayat" (Mini Europe). Their wealth came from having a monopoly on cross-border trade with Tibet. The prosperity was so remarkable that one trader from Garbyang, a border village, was able to purchase a ship in Calcutta (now Kolkata).

This flourishing trade began declining in the 1950s when China increased its control over Tibet. After the 1962 India-China war, trade halted completely. Though efforts were made to restart trade in the 1990s, disasters and other factors prevented it from regaining its former glory.

India and Tibet's Historic Trade Ties Set for Revival After 60 Years (ETV Bharat Archives)

Former Uttarakhand IAS officer SS Pangti, who hails from the border district of Pithoragarh, recalls the golden era of this trade. "Trade was done with Tibet from all Indian states bordering Tibet, including Sikkim, Himachal, Ladakh, and Uttarakhand," says Pangti.

"Food production in Tibet is limited, forcing them to depend on China. But due to the great distance from China, trade with Uttarakhand was easier," he explains. "After the 18th century, trade between Uttarakhand and Tibet flourished. The biggest market for this trade was Taklakot, where Uttarakhand traders had an advantage since they offered more products and were more educated."

Preserving Cultural Heritage

The trade operated on a barter system - goods for goods. "From our village, there was continuous trade with Tibet. Salt came to Uttarakhand markets from Tibet in large quantities, and grain went to Tibet in equal measure," Pangti recalls. The measuring unit was called a "Naali" - the same amount of grain sent would be exchanged for the same amount of salt.

India and Tibet's Historic Trade Ties Set for Revival After 60 Years (ETV Bharat Archives)

Other significant items traded included Borax, used in crafting gold and silver ornaments. "A British order from the late 18th century valued its rate in the Johar market of Kumaon at 3 lakhs, which would be around 30 crores today," says Pangti. "Cotton cloth was also a major export to Tibet, as it wasn't available there."

During British rule, Bageshwar was known as North India's largest wool market. Tibetans came to sell their exceptionally soft wool, the quality of which couldn't be found elsewhere in India. Pashmina was another major Tibetan product. The East India Company purchased pashmina fabric and sent it to England, where it gained immediate popularity for its softness and warmth, leading to high global demand.

India and Tibet's Historic Trade Ties Set for Revival After 60 Years (ETV Bharat Archives)

The Chamurthi horse from Tibet was one of the region's most unique exports. Known for its intelligence and steady gait, it performed excellently in difficult terrain. When transportation was limited to horses, bullocks, and foot travel, these horses were considered luxury items.

The Impact of War and Decline

After the 1962 India-China war, this prosperous trade ended abruptly. "Many people from Uttarakhand had goods stored in Tibet, and Tibetans had property here," notes Pangti. "Ratan Singh Pangti from my village had many goods left in Tibet and received ₹8000 as compensation from the government."

India and Tibet's Historic Trade Ties Set for Revival After 60 Years (ETV Bharat Archives)

Senior journalist Manoj Rawat adds that Uttarakhand traders developed their own special language called "Ran" for business transactions. "This trade language was understood neither by common Tibetans nor by ordinary people from Uttarakhand - it was exclusively used between traders," says Rawat.

With the reopening of the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra, there's hope for restoring these historic trade routes. Dharchula MLA Harish Dhami says a delegation from the India Tibet Trade Association is meeting with the Chief Minister to discuss the possibilities. The revival of these ancient trade paths could significantly boost the economy of Uttarakhand and North India.