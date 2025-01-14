ETV Bharat / state

India Alliance Only Focused On National-Level Elections: Sharad Pawar

Mumbai: Nationalist Congress Party (SCP) leader Sharad Pawar on Tuesday said that there have been no discussions regarding the state or local elections within the INDIA bloc and claimed that the alliance's focus remains solely on national-level elections.

Speaking to the media here at a press conference, Sharad Pawar said, "There has never been any discussion on state and local elections in the INDIA alliance. INDIA alliance is only focused on national-level elections."

Pawar also revealed that discussions regarding the upcoming municipal elections in Maharashtra will take place in the next 8-10 days to decide whether to contest jointly or separately. "In the upcoming municipal elections in Maharashtra, everyone will decide by holding a meeting in 8-10 days whether we will fight together or alone," said the NCP SCP chief.

This comes after Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) MP Sanjay Raut earlier announced that his party will go solo in the upcoming municipal corporation in Mumbai and Nagpur.

"We will fight Mumbai and Nagpur Municipal Corporation on our own, whatever happens will happen. We have to see for ourselves. We will fight Nagpur on our own. Uddhav Thackeray has given us a signal. I just now discussed it with our city Shiv Sena chief Pramod Manmode," Raut told reporters.

The senior Shiv Sena (UBT) leader said that the decision comes with the view of strengthening the party at the local level. He said that workers don't get a chance to contest in general and assembly elections.

The senior Shiv Sena (UBT) leader earlier had called upon the Congress party to take responsibility for saving the INDIA bloc, an alliance formed to contest the 2024 general elections. He expressed disappointment that not a single meeting of the INDIA alliance has been held since the elections, and it's up to the Congress party to convene one.

The alliance is currently facing challenges as the Congress and AAP in Delhi are at loggerheads ahead of the assembly elections, scheduled to be held on February 5.

NCP-SCP chief Sharad Pawar also spoke on the Delhi elections and expressed his support for former Delhi Chief Minister and AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal ahead of the upcoming assembly polls.