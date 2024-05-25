ETV Bharat / state

Independent MLA Rakesh Daulatabad Dies of Heart Attack in Gurugram

author img

By PTI

Published : 23 hours ago

Updated : 23 hours ago

Independent MLA from Badshahpur Assembly constituency in Gurugram district Rakesh Daultabad died after suffering cardiac arrest on Saturday morning.

Independent MLA Rakesh Daulatabad Dies of Heart Attack in Gurugram
Independent MLA Rakesh Daulatabad (IANS Photo)

Gurugram: Independent MLA Rakesh Daulatabad from the Badshahpur Assembly constituency died of a heart attack on Saturday morning, the police said. The 45-year-old MLA suffered a heart attack in the morning and was taken to a private hospital, the police said. He died while undergoing treatment at Manipal Hospital in Palam Vihar here, they said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in a post on X in Hindi, "I am deeply saddened by the sudden demise of Haryana MLA Rakesh Daultabad ji. With his hard work and dedication, he created a distinct identity among the people at a very young age. His demise is a big loss for the state's politics. May God give strength to his family and supporters in this hour of grief. Om Shanti."

Daultabad was the Chairman of the Haryana Agro Industries Corporation (HAIC). He is survived by his wife and two sons aged 16 and 21. His younger brother died of Covid in 2021. Daulatabad had won the Badshahpur seat in the 2019 assembly elections as an Independent candidate and later supported the BJP government.

The family members of the deceased MLA could not be contacted. Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) West Karan Goel confirmed the family has received information about the MLA's death. (With Agency Inputs)

Read More

  1. Phase 6 LS Election 2024 LIVE: 25.76% Turnout Till 11; VVIPs Among Delhi Voters; People Being Misled, Says CEC
  2. Delhi Lok Sabha Election 2024 Live: Till 11 AM, 21.69% Voting Turnout Registered
  3. 'Attempt Is Being Made to Create an Atmosphere of Doubt', Says CEC Rajiv Kumar
Last Updated :23 hours ago

TAGGED:

RAKESH DAULATABADHEART ATTACKRAKESH DAULATABAD DIESGURUGRAMRAKESH DAULATABAD

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Valley's Changing Polling Pattern: How Kashmir Has Voted Like the Rest of India

Tamil Nadu: AI-Generated Photo of Missing Girl Rekindles Parents' Hopes after 13 Years of Search

Jaipur's Himmat Singh Lives Up to His Name, Climbs 70,679 Stairs To Have A Crack at Guinness World Record

Ebrahim Raisi's Death Is Unlikely to Change the Course of the Foreign Policy in Iran: Expert

Trending

(Click on any topic)
ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.