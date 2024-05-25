Independent MLA Rakesh Daulatabad Dies of Heart Attack in Gurugram

Gurugram: Independent MLA Rakesh Daulatabad from the Badshahpur Assembly constituency died of a heart attack on Saturday morning, the police said. The 45-year-old MLA suffered a heart attack in the morning and was taken to a private hospital, the police said. He died while undergoing treatment at Manipal Hospital in Palam Vihar here, they said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in a post on X in Hindi, "I am deeply saddened by the sudden demise of Haryana MLA Rakesh Daultabad ji. With his hard work and dedication, he created a distinct identity among the people at a very young age. His demise is a big loss for the state's politics. May God give strength to his family and supporters in this hour of grief. Om Shanti."

Daultabad was the Chairman of the Haryana Agro Industries Corporation (HAIC). He is survived by his wife and two sons aged 16 and 21. His younger brother died of Covid in 2021. Daulatabad had won the Badshahpur seat in the 2019 assembly elections as an Independent candidate and later supported the BJP government.

The family members of the deceased MLA could not be contacted. Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) West Karan Goel confirmed the family has received information about the MLA's death. (With Agency Inputs)

