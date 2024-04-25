Independent Candidate from Karimnagar LS Segment Deposits Rs 25,000 Coins as a Security Deposit

Independent candidate, who was contesting from the Karimnagar Lok Sabha constituency, deposits Rs 25,000 coins as a security deposit

Karimnagar (Telangana): Perala Manasa Reddy, who filed her nomination for the Karimnagar Lok Sabha seat on Wednesday as an Independent candidate, caught everyone's attention. Normally, candidates will approach the Returning Officer with nomination papers and proposals, but Manasa Reddy took an additional bamboo basket with her.

A security deposit of Rs 25,000 is required to file nomination papers as an MP candidate. She announced that she was contesting the polls as the voice of the common man and sought the people's cooperation. All those who welcomed her decision to contest the Lok Sabha elections gave coins to her. All the people from villages in her constituency gave coins and supported Manasa Reddy. Rs 30,000 coins have been collected out of which Rs 25,000 was brought for nomination to pay a security deposit.

The coins given by those who were encouraged to enter the fray were supposed to be used for the nomination security deposit. That is why they were brought and handed over to the election officials.

Manasa Reddy came with a bamboo basket to file her nomination, but the security personnel at the nomination centre stopped her. Hence, she had shown the bamboo basket and in turn, the police and officials were surprised. However, the authorities allowed her with the bamboo basket with coins to file the nomination.

"I am contesting as an MP candidate from the Karimnagar Lok Sabha segment. Let's decide our agenda with the blessings of Dr BR Ambedkar. Free education for everyone and a hospital will be established. I will provide farmers with free fertilizers and an opportunity to decide the price of their crops," said Perala Manasa Reddy, an independent MP candidate from Karimnagar.

