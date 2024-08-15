Bombs Planted At 19 Locations Across Assam: Big Claim By ULFA-I On Independence Day

Guwahati: On a day when the entire nation is celebrating its 78th Independence Day, banned insurgent group United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (ULFA I) claimed in a statement on Thursday that they had planted bombs in 19 different places across Assam to mark their protest on Independence Day, but the same did not explode a "technical error".

Police officials during search operation in Assam after ULFA-I statement (ETV Bharat)

The statement issued at around 11.30 am released a list of the places that included eight in the state capital Guwahati. The banned outfit also released photographs of some of the places where the bombs were planted.

The statement signed by Assistant Publicity Secretary, Second Lieutenant Ishan Asom of the rebel group reads: “This to inform the indigenous people of Assam that on behalf of the organization "United Liberation Front of Assam [Independent]" the military protest which was scheduled to be carried out from 6 am to 12 noon on 15th August 2024 could not be carried out due to technical glitches. Therefore the locations of the protests have been made public in view of public safety.”

Asking the people to trace and diffuse the bombs the statement further said, “Bombs were planted at the places mentioned below, cooperation is sought from the people to remove the bombs from the said place and make them inactive.”

The outfit said the other places where the bombs were planted are in Dibrugarh, Sivasagar, Tinsukia, Nagaon, Lakhimpur, Nalbari, Rangiya and Golghat. However, how far these claims are true is yet to be determined by the authorities and security agencies, though police have started sanitising the areas.