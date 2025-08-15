On I-Day, Bihar CM Announces Free Land To Employment-Generating Industries And Rs 100 Fee For All Competitive Exams

By Dev Raj

Patna: As was being anticipated by the people in poll-bound Bihar, chief minister Nitish Kumar did not make any major 'direct benefit' announcement during the Independence Day celebrations after hoisting the national flag at the historic Gandhi Maidan in the state capital on Friday. But, in his speech, he did touch upon various sections of the society including the youths and migrant workers.

Nitish announced that "the government would give land for free to industries that create more employment" along with special assistance, and added that "the fee for all candidates appearing in preliminary competitive examinations would be reduced to Rs 100, and there would be no fee for the mains examinations", bringing an uniformity in the exam fees.

The move is likely to benefit lakhs of youths who appear in the exams conducted by the Bihar Public Service Commission, Bihar Staff Selection Commission, Bihar Technical Service Commission, and various commissions that conduct recruitment for the police.

Talking about employment, Nitish reiterated his earlier announcement of providing jobs and employment to one crore youths in the next five years. He asserted that around 12 lakh jobs and 39 lakh employment opportunities have already been given to the youths to fulfil his promise of 10 lakh jobs and 10 lakh employment opportunities made in 2020 as part of his 'seven resolves for a developed Bihar – II'.

In an attempt to woo migrant workers from Bihar, who face many difficulties while travelling to and from the state, the chief minister said the government would run special buses during festivals to ensure that the migrant workers from Bihar do not face any trouble in returning home, and would also ask the Centre to operate more special trains.

Asserting that crime control and law and order were the priority of the government, the chief minister reminded that he focused on it after coming to power in the state for the first time on November 24, 2005.

"There has been a drastic decline in crimes like murder, kidnapping, loot and dacoity after we came to power in 2005. The common people are now able to go to markets and other places without any fear. The strength of the police is 1.31 lakh at present. We have decided to take it up to 2.29 lakh. We have asked the officials to expedite the recruitment of more police personnel," the chief minister said.

Nitish's statement on law and order came at a time the state is witnessing a sharp rise in brazen crimes and under constant criticism from the Opposition.

Of late, the Bihar Police had a few encounters with the alleged criminals, raising hopes among the people that the men in khakhi could still work to improve the law-and-order situation, instead of frittering their time and energy in non-serious offences like flouting of prohibition.

The chief minister recounted the work done by his government in the past 20 years in his Independence Day speech. He pointed out that much work has been done to improve education in the state.

"A large number of school buildings were constructed and we recruited teachers on a large scale. We now have 5.12 lakh teachers in government schools, and further recruitment is in the pipeline," he added.

The chief minister asserted that his government improved the health facilities in the state, which was in extremely poor shape prior to 2005 (when the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) government was in power). The number of patients at the primary health centres has increased from one or two a day to 11,600 in a month during his tenure.

"We have 12 medical colleges in the state. The Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH) is being developed as one of the largest hospitals with 5400 beds, while the Indira Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences (IGIMS) is being upgraded to a capacity of 3000 beds," Nitish added.

He announced the construction of six new medical colleges at Kishanganj, Katihar, Sheohar, Rohtas, Arwal and Lakhisarai.

Nitish also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for providing special assistance to Bihar and over the decision to conduct a caste census in the country.