DRG Jawan Injured In IED Blast In Bijapur

Bijapur: A jawan of District Reserve Guard (DRG) was injured in an IED blast at Matwara in Bhairamgarh block on Thursday.

The jawan was part of a search operation in the area when the IED exploded. He was sent to a hospital for treatment and his condition is stated to be stable. Security forces have intensified search operation in the area after the blast and to avert any eventuality ahead of Independence Day.

In another development, the security forces demolished a monument of Maoists at Udtamalla forest in Pamed area and also recovered huge amount of explosives from Komatpally forest in Thana Tarrem area.

Superintendent of Police Jitendra Yadav said joint teams of 208 and 203 CoBRA and 228 Battalion of Central Reserve Police Force from Sukma were on an anti-Maoist operation at Gundrajgudem, Badsenpalli, Mangaltore and Udtamalla under Thana Pamed area when they destroyed the monument in the forest of Udtamalla. The Maoists had built the monument in memory of their fallen comrades.

In the other incident, as part of the anti-Maoist operation, a joint team of the district police and Central Reserve Police Force's 170th Battalion in Thana Tarrem during a search operation in the forests of Komtapally recovered a large quantity of explosives and weapons concealed behind huge rocks.

Weapons, BGL rounds and rods, BGL parts, explosive materials (PEK, Urea, electric wire), ammunition pouches, pressure cookers of different sizes (10 litres, 5 litres and 3 litres), saw blades, speakers and many other Naxal items were recovered from the spot.