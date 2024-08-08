Independence Day 2024: Over 50 Lakh National Flags To Be Hoisted In Gujarat From Aug 8 To 15

Gandhinagar: Independence Day will be celebrated with much pomp and glory across Gujarat with over 14,000 villages and all municipalities joining in the 'Har Ghar Tiranga Campaign'. The celebrations will be held from August 8 to 15 and more than 50 lakh Tricolors will be hoisted in houses, offices and commercial establishments across the state.
A mega Tricolour Yatra will be taken out in the state from four cities namely Rajkot, Surat, Vadodara and Ahmedabad. The yatra will kick off from Rajkot on August 10 followed by Surat on August 11, Vadodara on August 12 and Ahmedabad on 13.
Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel along with Union Minister JP Nadda will be present at the rally in Rajkot. Along with Patel, Union Minister CR will be present at the rally in Surat. Indian Army will take out special parades in Ahmedabad and Surat. This apart, a host of cultural activities will also be held on the occasion.
National flags will be distributed at the traffic signals and in local buses of the cities. More than 2200 social organisations will also participate in the celebrations.
Come tomorrow, Tricolour Yatras will be held at 75 famous places of Gujarat. School will organise events aimed at upholding the importance and dignity of the national flag. Drawing, rangoli making and fancy dress competitions will be held in the schools and prizes will be awarded to the winners.
In the remote areas of the state and the borders including Kutch, Banaskantha and Patan, village heads and social organisations will take out yatras at the local levels and hoist national flags on houses.
