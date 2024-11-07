ETV Bharat / state

Increasing Misuse Of Cryptocurrency, Drones Poses Serious Challenges For Law Enforcing Agencies

New Delhi: Increasing misuse of emerging technologies such as cryptocurrencies and drones have posed serious challenges before the law enforcing agencies, fighting the menace of terrorism in India.

A two-day-long ‘Anti-Terror Conference-2024’, organised by the National Investigation Agency (NIA), has pointed out that misuse of the internet by terrorists, online radicalisation, crowdfunding, use of dark web, anonymisers and Virtual Private Networks (VPN) have posed a serious challenge for the law enforcing agencies.

Investigation into some of the recent terror activities across the country have revealed that terrorists have been involved in online radicalisation, besides using VPN to evade the law enforcing agencies.

Recent bomb hoax calls targeting Indian flights have used VPNs to hide the caller’s location, posing challenges for investigators compelling the authorities to urge VPN providers to assist in tracking the threats’ origins.

Document in possession of ETV Bharat further said that the anti-terror conference is dealing with issues related to counter terrorism. Experts from related fields such as law, forensics, technology have also highlighted the issue of transnational crimes posing as serious challenge for the law enforcing agencies.

As far as dealing with emerging challenges are concerned, according to the government document, practitioners' workshops on cryptocurrency, drones and cyber terrorism have also been proposed.

The conference highlighted the importance of international cooperation to fight against terrorism.