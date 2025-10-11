Increase In Tourist Arrivals Triggers Reverse Migration In Vyas Valley Of Uttarakhand
Officials claim that the tourist influx has increased 30-fold in the last four years.
Dehradun: Uttarakhand has been grappling with the problem of emigration of its citizens from the villages located in the higher mountains for decades. But the latest trend being witnessed in the picturesque Vyas valley of Pithoragarh hits at reverse migration.
This has been induced by tourism promotion in the area, which has resulted in the generation of livelihood avenues. Officials claim that tourist flow to this region has increased 30-fold in the last four years.
Sources say that places like Adi Kailash and other parts of the Vyas valley, where pilgrimage and tourism were considered almost non-existent till a few years ago, are now experiencing a significant influx of tourists and pilgrims.
This has resulted in the local youth finding employment opportunities and thus encouraged reverse migration.
Sources said that till 2021, the Vyas valley typically recorded visits of just 1,000 tourists per year, which has now astonishingly reached 30,000.
Tourism Secretary Dhiraj Garbyal explained that the growing trend of homestays, adventure sports and the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi have led to the positive transformation.
Modi had visited Pithoragarh in 2023 and had performed prayers at the Parvati Kund Temple in Jolingkong, which is the base of the Asi Kailash Yatra. He had posted pictures of the view of Adi Kailash from this area on his social media handles.
Only an inner line permit is required to undertake the Adi Kailash Yatra, while the people undertaking the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra have to obtain a Chinese visa. Modi had given a veiled message through his visit.
The Vyas valley is in close proximity to the international border and has spiritual and cultural significance. Named after Maharishi Vyas, who is believed to have performed intense penance in this area, this region is also known for India's legendary trade with Tibet. It is believed that traders used this route in the past, which is dotted with many temples and old monasteries.
Sources say that the Uttarakhand government’s initiative to promote adventure tourism has also contributed to the youth taking up the initiative. The increasing number of tourists has also led to the mushrooming of homestays with the help of the government. Many youngsters continue to be trained as guides and facilitators for adventure sports.
Garbyal explained, “There has been an increase in the employment opportunities, new business and activities in this region that has led to a decline in migration on one side and return of the local youth from other cities to earn profits in their own areas.” According to him, this is an ideal example of reverse migration.
