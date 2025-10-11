ETV Bharat / state

Increase In Tourist Arrivals Triggers Reverse Migration In Vyas Valley Of Uttarakhand

Dehradun: Uttarakhand has been grappling with the problem of emigration of its citizens from the villages located in the higher mountains for decades. But the latest trend being witnessed in the picturesque Vyas valley of Pithoragarh hits at reverse migration.

This has been induced by tourism promotion in the area, which has resulted in the generation of livelihood avenues. Officials claim that tourist flow to this region has increased 30-fold in the last four years.

Sources say that places like Adi Kailash and other parts of the Vyas valley, where pilgrimage and tourism were considered almost non-existent till a few years ago, are now experiencing a significant influx of tourists and pilgrims.

This has resulted in the local youth finding employment opportunities and thus encouraged reverse migration.

Sources said that till 2021, the Vyas valley typically recorded visits of just 1,000 tourists per year, which has now astonishingly reached 30,000.

Tourism Secretary Dhiraj Garbyal explained that the growing trend of homestays, adventure sports and the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi have led to the positive transformation.

Modi had visited Pithoragarh in 2023 and had performed prayers at the Parvati Kund Temple in Jolingkong, which is the base of the Asi Kailash Yatra. He had posted pictures of the view of Adi Kailash from this area on his social media handles.